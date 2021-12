The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced this (Thursday) afternoon they are tracking a nationwide trend threating violence in schools. According to DPS officials, posts on social media declare Friday, Dec. 17 as “American School Shooting Day” and warn of possible shootings or bomb threats. Assistant Director of the Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, Pat Waymire, says “At this time, we are not seeing any specific or credible threats towards any schools in Iowa, but we are continuing to diligently monitor the situation. No division within the Iowa Department of Public Safety has received any requests for assistance.” DPS is working with law enforcement partners throughout the state to assess and analyze any specific threats that arrive. Any suspicious social media posts should be reported to local authorities for further investigation. Parents and guardians are encouraged to speak with their students about the seriousness of making false threats, as they could lead to criminal charges.

