LFD259 Lab 3.4

"View the default page of the web server. When successful...

linuxfoundation.org

Lab 6.2 Issue

This is a continuation of this post. I am on ubuntu 1804 with bind9.11.3. See attached screenshot, I was able to get lab working with "primary". Then shortly after it stopped working and started complaining about "primary". When I changed "primary" to "master" it started working again. See this image.
SOFTWARE
linuxfoundation.org

Lab 2.1: Error with lscgroup

I am encountering an error on Lab 2.1. I am using the ubuntu VM from LF211. (ubuntu version 21.10). As per the lab I have installed cgroup-tools. When I run the command "sudo lscgroup" I get the error "cgroups can't be listed: Cgroup is not mounted". I checked the mounted disks (mount | grep cgroup) and can see that cgroups are mounted:
CODING & PROGRAMMING
linuxfoundation.org

LAB 3.2 LXC - setfacl

I am working on Lab 3.2 and on the page 3 of the lab document, we need to set the access control list on ~/.local directory. Do we need to create this directory, please? I cannot find if we created ~/.local directory. Can you please advise?. Best Answer. Hi @Battogtokh,
CODING & PROGRAMMING
linuxfoundation.org

Lab 3.1 Step 15

I am trying to intialize the cp by running the below command,. [email protected]:~# kubeadm init --config=kubeadm-config.yaml --upload-certs | tee kubeadm-init.out. invalid configuration for GroupVersionKind /, Kind=: kind and apiVersion is mandatory information that must be specified. To see the stack trace of this error execute with --v=5 or higher.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
linuxfoundation.org

Lab 2.3 --Cannot create pod

When I try to create the pod in 2.3, I get that it cannot pull nginx. I have these VMs set up on VM workstation, and here is the output of my pod:. Annotations: cni.projectcalico.org/containerID: 67578442aaea8333bbb797060a9ab0fd31c1ebbf6f78984f12059c56859a51d3. cni.projectcalico.org/podIP: 192.168.243.193/32. cni.projectcalico.org/podIPs: 192.168.243.193/32. Status: Pending. IP: 192.168.243.193. IPs:. IP: 192.168.243.193. Containers:. webcont:. Container...
SOFTWARE
linuxfoundation.org

An Upstream Friendly Source Control Model and Tooling

We maintain a kernel that contains a significant amount of patches on top of upstream Linux, while also closely following upstream Linux. We will describe how we keep this maintainable through our source control model and automation, while actively encouraging upstream of the content. The end result is that we have processes that are slowly driving down our internal only patches.
COMPUTERS
linuxfoundation.org

my exam experience and any technical hardles

I recently gave the exams and i d like to raise some technical hardles that i faced and they slowed me down. The issues are mainly 2 for me and i analyse them below. I have a 13" macbook pro, for my work and that is the laptop that i took the exams to. On that mac, is connected an external 24" monitor, in order for me to be able to work. But on the exams its not allowed to have a 2nd monitor, so i had to disconnect it. Since the remote desktop is so small on 13" screen, I asked from the proctor if i could connect the 2nd screen, and he agreed.
COMPUTERS
linuxfoundation.org

exam portal is down

I am not able to access my CKAD test from the portal, anyone else facing the same issue? I have created a ticket, anything else I can do?. I am having the same issue. Good to know the problem is not on my end. I created a support ticket as well but would just like to know if anyone from the Linux team is aware of this issue and working to fix it.
COMPUTERS
linuxfoundation.org

Error Joining the Worker Node - k8sSecond.sh

Does anyone encountered this error before and what would be the possible fix?. For some reason, I cannot join the Control Plane from Worker Node after setup. [email protected]:~$ sudo kubeadm join 10.0.2.x:6443 --token x4zydl.f03w85c7pookbejw --discovery-token-ca-cert-hash sha256:e54d422ceab89dae3232f4195798702a3227a82be6c2b52110aac8787098aaf [preflight] Running pre-flight checks error execution phase preflight: [preflight] Some fatal errors occurred: **[ERROR FileContent--proc-sys-net-bridge-bridge-nf-call-iptables]: /proc/sys/net/bridge/bridge-nf-call-iptables does not exist** [preflight] If you know what you are doing, you can make a check non-fatal with `--ignore-preflight-errors=...` To see the stack trace of this error execute with --v=5 or higher [email protected]:~$ Thank you for your help.
SOFTWARE
linuxfoundation.org

Lab4 : docker / docker-compose version requirement for Jenkins setup with docker-deployment.yaml

I am trying to follow Lab 4 based on files provided under repo https://github.com/lfs261/devops-repo/tree/master/setup. When running 1st docker-compose command to build image ("docker-compose build"), i am getting this error :. ERROR: Version in "./docker-compose.yaml" is unsupported. You might be seeing this error because you're using the wrong Compose file version....
COMPUTERS
linuxfoundation.org

Which desktop version is stable enough to attend the exam

I'm using fedora 34 as my desktop OS and while trying to run the CompatibilityCheck it didin't pass and had the message below :. Linux distributions using Wayland (such as Fedora 28) may experience issues with the Google Chrome Extension. Consider using an alternate distribution or operating system to avoid issues on your exam day.
COMPUTERS
linuxfoundation.org

scanModem output decoding

I found a tar.gz file when I was researching how to add a modem to Ubuntu 8.10. It produced something, and I was told to send a mail, the mail was not delivered (their problem). In the meantime let's try to decode this!. Firstly, ModemData.txt file.
COMPUTERS
