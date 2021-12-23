LFD259 Lab 3.4

I recently gave the exams and i d like to raise some technical hardles that i faced and they slowed me down. The issues are mainly 2 for me and i analyse them below. I have a 13" macbook pro, for my work and that is the laptop that i took the exams to. On that mac, is connected an external 24" monitor, in order for me to be able to work. But on the exams its not allowed to have a 2nd monitor, so i had to disconnect it. Since the remote desktop is so small on 13" screen, I asked from the proctor if i could connect the 2nd screen, and he agreed.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO