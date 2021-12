Discover the best destinations for traveling to South and Central America in winter, from Colombia's coast to the jungles of Costa Rica, these tours have it all. Central and South America in winter offer dramatic variations in weather as you travel from north to south. The winter months in Colombia and Costa Rica will always remain hot and humid – but visit the wilderness of Patagonia in the far south of Argentina and you’ll need to be wrapped up warm as you explore glaciers and hiking trails. From sunshine on the coast to beautiful snow-capped volcanoes, here are the best places to visit in South and Central America in winter.

