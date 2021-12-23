The Best Spring Break Ideas in the US and Mexico 2022

Check out our guide to the best summer vacation ideas for experiencing the best of the US, including trips to Lake Tahoe, the Hudson Valley and the Big Easy, New Orleans. If you’re looking for some fun, New Orleans is a fine choice – and a great US city to visit in the summer too. The food culture is unique – a zingy blend of the deep American south and old French colonial – and if you aren’t caught up in the Juneteenth and Fourth of July celebrations, then there’s almost definitely a music festival or baseball game going on. Plus, you can cool down with a New Orleans-style snowball – a mound of fluffy shaved ice flavored with sweet syrup and adorned with delicious toppings.Culture Trip’s four-day group tour makes the most of the warm weather, with activities such as kayaking in the Louisiana bayous and voyaging down the Mississippi on an old steamboat dinner cruise. You’ll also catch a live jazz performance at the historic Preservation Hall.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO