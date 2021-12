Putting a flag on your house is fine, putting a bumper sticker on your car is also fine, but vandalizing a gas station in order to get your opinion out there is not fine. I was out and about on Sunday when I realized I needed some gas. So, I made my way to the closest gas station, which happened to be the Phillips 66 off of Loop 289 and Quaker Ave. I did my usual thing, pulled up, swiped my card, and started filling up. Sometimes the pumps at this specific location can be a bit slow, so I was keeping an eye on the screen to see how fast it was going when I noticed something out of place.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO