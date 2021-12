SUSSEX COUNTY, Del- Christmas is almost here and while it's sad to see the holiday go, there's still a lot of family fun to enjoy the day of and even after. Santa has been at Winter Wonderfest in Milton, but now he's in the North Pole getting ready for the big day. So to take his place, the characters from Frozen are heading over to wish you a Happy New Year. The drive-thru light show is open every night until January 2, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

