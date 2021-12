The world changed when everyone’s friend, Tom Anderson, launched MySpace and introduced a revolutionary concept, social media. Instead of the traditional chatroom or website forum, users were now able to connect with friends, loved ones and strangers all around the globe in a new setting. MySpace began the pivot from a culture of privacy to one where users put every aspect of their lives on display for everyone to see. Unbeknownst to our friend Tom, he had created a monster that would one day become the most powerful form of communication and information sharing.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO