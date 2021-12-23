ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Year’s Eve celebrations will still be on in Times Square, but with smaller crowds

By NPR News
wuft.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViewing areas that normally accommodate about 58,000 people will...

www.wuft.org

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Times Square’s New Year’s Eve Ball Just Got Fitted With 192 New Waterford Crystal Facets

The centerpiece of New York City’s iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop just got a load of new bling to ensure it is suitably sparkly for the upcoming celebrations. The famous glittering orb, which was created by the historic Irish house of Waterford, was fitted a spate of new crystals on Monday, just a few days before it is due to descend at 11:59 pm on Friday, December 31, to mark the beginning of 2022. The mesmerizing geodesic sphere, which measures 12 feet in diameter and weighs 11,875 pounds, comprises some 2,688 sparkling crystal triangles that are crafted from the finest Waterford...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks Display Will Span Over 1.5 Miles Of Chicago River This Friday

This year the synchronized midnight fireworks display is back and will span 8 different points along more than 1.5 miles of the Chicago River!. The Chi-Town Rising New Year’s Eve celebrations are back this year with an exciting array of events including the return of the midnight fireworks which are mooted to be the biggest to date. This year’s celebrations will span more than a dozen locations while the midnight fireworks display will be synchronized from 8 different launch points and choreographed to a music soundtrack.
CHICAGO, IL
WSAV News 3

Feeling uneasy about a New Year’s party? Here are 5 suggestions that people are trying out this year instead

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While there are ways to minimize the risk from COVID-19 this New Year’s Eve, such as Times Square only welcoming fully vaccinated revelers, many people will decide that big parties are off the cards for them.  If you’re feeling uneasy about attending a busy New Year’s party, […]
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy