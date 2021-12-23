ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Amazon unionization efforts get a boost under a settlement with U.S. labor board

By NPR News
wuft.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder pressure to improve worker rights, Amazon has...

www.wuft.org

Shore News Network

Amazon Settles With Labor Board, Making It Easier For Workers To Organize

Amazon reached a nationwide settlement with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) late Wednesday, making it easier for Amazon employees to form a union. The agreement obligates Amazon to email its warehouse workers of their legal rights to organize, as well as post notices of workers’ rights in multiple visible places throughout its facilities, such as fulfillment centers. Amazon must also inform workers that it can’t legally retaliate against workers for organizing on company property.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Amazon reaches settlement that gives workers more power to unionize

Amazon, under pressure to strengthen worker rights, has reached a settlement with the nation's labor regulator allowing its workers to organize freely and without retaliation. According to its agreement with the National Labor Relations Board, the online behemoth said it would reach out to former and current warehouse workers via email to notify them of their organizing rights.
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

Amazon workers face fewer hurdles in union push under agreement

Amazon.com Inc. workers across the country now face fewer hurdles to organize against their employer under a settlement the company reached with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board. The agreement requires Amazon to inform past and current workers of their rights and ensures that it can’t interfere with labor organizing...
BUSINESS
staradvertiser.com

Amazon labor group refiles union petition in New York

Amazon.com Inc. workers seeking to unionize four facilities in New York City said they now have enough signatures to call for a vote. The labor group filed a petition Wednesday to hold a union election after failing to collect the necessary signatures in the fall. To mark the occasion, workers organized a planned demonstration in front of a giant Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, one of the four locations in the borough covered by the petition.
LABOR ISSUES
apr.org

Amazon unionization “do-over’ vote in Bessemer may occur under new rules

Amazon says it will allow its employees to organize in the workplace more easily. The pronouncement is as part of a nationwide settlement with the National Labor Relations Board. This week’s agreement follows a November decision confirmed by the NLRB that the Amazon facility in Bessemer will get a do-over unionization vote. The new ballot comes after the online retail giant was accused of interfering with rank-and-file voting.
BESSEMER, AL
birminghamnews.net

Labor board certifies first union at a US Starbucks location

BUFFALO, New York: The U.S. National Labor Relations Board has certified last week's decision to form the first union at a Starbucks location in Buffalo, New York. "We don't want to fight Starbucks - we're asking them to turn over a new leaf," said Jaz Brisack, an organizer at the Buffalo Starbucks, as quoted by ABC News.
BUFFALO, NY
Providence Business News

List: Labor Unions

Total number of members: 64,368 The complete list is available for purchase online. For information about participating in PBN’s Top Lists, or to make additions or corrections, call (401) 680-4838 or write to Research@PBN.com.
LABOR ISSUES
bloomberglaw.com

Workers at Vodeo Organize First U.S. Video Game Union Under CWA

Workers at Vodeo, a California-based game design company, say they’ve organized as the first union of video game workers in the U.S. Vodeo Workers United said Wednesday it had won formal recognition from management, the inaugural victory under a Communications Workers of America initiative to organize digital and video game workers.
LABOR ISSUES
Upworthy

Amazon worker died on the job after being denied sick leave, say co-workers

Two Amazon workers reportedly died at the company's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, according to co-workers. One of the workers who passed away reportedly had a request for a sick leave denied following which they suffered a stroke and 'died on the job.' One of the co-workers said the company also told them to continue working as usual despite the man passing away. The co-workers spoke to the workers’ rights organization 'More Perfect Union' about the deaths that happened with hours of each other on November 28 and 29, with one of them dying at the facility, while the other passed away while being transported from work in an ambulance, reported MSN News.
BESSEMER, AL
CNBC

How inflation is changing the 2022 annual employee pay raise equation

Compensation surveys of employers show that pay raises for 2022 will increase more than in recent years, but in the low 3% range, not nearly as much as the current level of headline inflation in the U.S. economy, which has reached 6.8%. Companies are continuing to monitor inflation and evolving...
BUSINESS
Republic Monitor

$1,100 Stimulus Payment in 2022: Make Sure It Hits Your Bank Account

Californians are set receiving stimulus check as part of the Golden State Stimulus II program, with over 800,000 worth $575 million going to qualified residents. The Golden State stimulus checks were issued to eligible taxpayers who had also been harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in 2021 by the state of California. Furthermore, This is the start of the last round of Golden State Stimulus II checks, which may be valued up to $1,100.
GOLDEN, MO

