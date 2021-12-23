ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Looking for 40 and up Ladies for support both ways

By Shannon19782015 Posts:
 4 days ago

Back in the saddle again, even though it's the holidays. 😉 Looking for connections with like minded chicks who love a pep talk and those willing to give them. My journey is for health and longevity, as well as feelin...

sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
boxrox.com

The Perfect Legs Workout for Muscle Mass

Welcome to the perfect Legs Workout from Athean-X. When it comes to buidling strength and muscle, the push, pull, legs split is one of the most common formats. Squats – 4 x 4-6 (Leave 1-2 in the tank) Barbell Hip Thrust – 3 x 8-10 DB/BB Alt. Reverse Lunges –...
WORKOUTS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
boxrox.com

Awesome Toes to Bar Abs Workouts for A Better Body

These toes to bar abs workouts will help you to progress and improve your core strength. If you find toes to bar difficult, we have also included a 5 step progression for you to follow that will help you RX them in no time at all! Have fun!. Toes to...
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Struggling with weight loss

I used to weigh 115kg and have lost ~35kg of weight. I did this through a calorie defecit, strength training and walking loads. Recently, I have been struggling so much with my weight loss. I’ve lost so much weight but I still have a fatty appearance. I still feel fat and it sucks.
WEIGHT LOSS
yourislandnews.com

Four ways to support someone who’s grieving

The loss of a friend or loved one is never easy. Grieving is experienced differently by all; therefore, it is often difficult to know how to support and comfort a person during this time. People are often surprised that grief affects them in so many ways, whether it is physically,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
myfitnesspal.com

Going from 220 to 145 by September. Looking for support friends.

Hey, guys. The title kinda says it all. Take a look at my profile for more info on me. Any adds for support would be appreciated. I'm hoping to kick out 30 min. of something intense daily and would love some high fives, tips, inspiration, etc. along the way. callsitlikeiseeit...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Hi! New Here!

John, 49 from Ontario. Just writing to say hello and introduce myself. Ultimately I would like to lose the pounds and my gut, but I'm focussed at the moment on strength training and muscle growth. I like feeling and looking strong and I feel better when I work out with weights. I do need to do more fat burning cardio exercise, but I will dish out the age old excuse of "I don't have much time". The truth is that I don't have that much time and no one can tell me that I do because you just can't add extra hours to the day. Having said that, I'm trying to shift my schedule around so that I can have more time to work out. I also have many hobbies, and then there's that thing called work that pays the bills. The day is consumed with activities, some mandatory and others simply important hobbies that make me happy. Finding a good balance is key, and I'm working on it. Ultimately, I would like to gain muscle and loose some weight. Easy? No. Hard? Yes. Hello to everyone!
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Workout Routine - Opinions wanted

I posted in the Fitness and Exercise category, but am re-posting here as was suggested by another user. I didn't really get any responses and would really like some feedback. I am trying to put together a workout routine. I have a Gold's Gym Home Gym and a set of resistance cables. Below is a picture of the list of exercises I have come up with. Should I add/replace/take out any. Please don't pay attention the sets/reps that I have written in. If you have sets/reps recommendations, that would be great, too.
WORKOUTS
southernminn.com

Dr. Richie: Look in, look up and look out

The snow and cold have arrived, Christmas lights abound, and the season is in full swing. But the holidays always fly by, over in a flash, leading us into the New Year and, inevitably, to the New Year’s resolution. We all do it, don’t we? Set some unobtainable goal,...
HEALTH
myfitnesspal.com

Weight Loss Support Community - 2022

My old account was deleted and unable to login for long time.. I wish to continue my journey and like to share my success stories as well.. hope everybody is getting prepared for the new year 2022. Motivate and get motivated. I found something interesting.. Please ask me more or...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

The Big Rocks That Make a Difference for Weight Loss

When you’re trying to lose weight, it’s easy to get caught up in the specifics: exactly which foods you should eat, precisie meal timing, and whether white rice is better than brown. The thing is, it’s usually the fundamentals that make the biggest difference in weight loss, experts say.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

What is a set weight?

Had a check up recently with my surgeon...My illness was not weight related, but in the three years since I've been seeing him, I've lost 60kg. He chats to me about my weight loss as part of my checkup. When I mentioned that I hadn't lost anything for some time,...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Time to take control

So, I am back on the app. I was on here before, did well, lost a lot and dabbled with slimming world and weight watchers but they weren’t great at the carbs tracking side of things. So, as mad as it seems starting on Xmas eve of all days...
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Older women getting fit

Exercise consistently, starting at the appropriate level for your current state of fitness. And, well, that sounds fairly good for any age. Start from where you are (not where you wish you were). Build up gradually. Be more sensible about recovery than we could get away with when we were...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Ultimate Accountability Challenge (UAC)

The Ultimate Accountability Challenge (UAC) provides both weight losers and maintainers with incredible accountability partners AND an emphasis on life-changing basic healthy habits. This is not the flash-in-the-pan 'biggest anything" short-term challenge. This is the real deal!! We are a non-commercial volunteer group with a proven track record of significant...
WORKOUTS

