Looking for 40 and up Ladies for support both ways

John, 49 from Ontario. Just writing to say hello and introduce myself. Ultimately I would like to lose the pounds and my gut, but I'm focussed at the moment on strength training and muscle growth. I like feeling and looking strong and I feel better when I work out with weights. I do need to do more fat burning cardio exercise, but I will dish out the age old excuse of "I don't have much time". The truth is that I don't have that much time and no one can tell me that I do because you just can't add extra hours to the day. Having said that, I'm trying to shift my schedule around so that I can have more time to work out. I also have many hobbies, and then there's that thing called work that pays the bills. The day is consumed with activities, some mandatory and others simply important hobbies that make me happy. Finding a good balance is key, and I'm working on it. Ultimately, I would like to gain muscle and loose some weight. Easy? No. Hard? Yes. Hello to everyone!

