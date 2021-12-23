Japan to put off sending officials to Beijing Olympics, NHK says

Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In the world’s oldest nation, less than one person a day is dying from COVID-19. The six confirmed deaths in Japan over the past week is the lowest it’s been in the country since July...
The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
VILNIUS/FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China is pressuring German car parts giant Continental (CONG.DE) to stop using components made in Lithuania, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, amid a dispute between Beijing and the Baltic state over the status of Taiwan. The targeting of Continental is an example...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Grady McGregor here, filling in for Clay Chandler. One year ago last Wednesday, Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old British grandmother received the first vaccine dose for COVID-19 outside...
Japanese and US armed forces have drawn up a draft plan for a joint operation for a possible Taiwan emergency, Japan’s Kyodo news agency has reported, amid increased tensions between the island and China. Under the plan, the US marine corps would set up temporary bases on the Nansei...
BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China is planning to build a financial centre in the western region by 2025, the central bank said on Friday, in a bid to support economic growth in the Chengdu-Chongqing area. In an inter-agency document outlining the plans, the People's Bank of China said the...
ROME, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Italy reported a third successive record tally of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with new infections hitting 54,762 against 50,599 a day earlier, the health ministry said. The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 144 from 141 on Friday. Italy has registered 136,530 deaths linked to...
US microchip maker Intel has apologised following a backlash over its letter urging suppliers not to source products or labour from China's Xinjiang region. The company's letter sparked criticism in China, with calls for a boycott. The letter said Intel had been "required to ensure" its supply chain did not...
PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) regulator said on Friday that COVID-19 boosters could be administered three months after the first full course of shots. The new recommendation was issued as part of an ongoing effort to try to curb the spread of the Omicron...
PARIS (Reuters) – Litigation against Britain on the issue of post-Brexit fishing licences will be kicked-off in early January, French Europe Minister Clement Beaune told France 2 television on Thursday. There will be a high-profile meeting with EU representatives on Jan. 4, Beaune said, adding that litigation at a...
It's been almost a month since former Japanese princess Mako and her new husband Kei Komuro made the move from Tokyo to NYC, and it seems that the couple is settling in. Over the weekend, the duo were seen out for a walk in the city wearing understated grey and green ensembles along with face masks.
TOKYO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Fukuoka prefecture has confirmed its first infection with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, its governor Seitaro Hattori said on Saturday. The case was a result of possible community transmission as the infection route was unclear, Hattori told a news conference. Reporting by Daniel...
TOKYO (Reuters) – The death toll from a suspected arson attack at a psychiatry clinic in Japan has risen to 25 with the death of a woman believed to be in her 20s, media reported on Tuesday. A 61-year-old man suspected of starting the fire on Friday in the...
PARIS, Dec 25 (Reuters) - France recorded a record high of 104,611 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, breaking the 100,000 threshold for the first time since the pandemic began as the omicron variant continued its rapid spread. Health authorities said the number of COVID patients in intensive care went up by...
Comments / 0