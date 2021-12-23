ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Feig Calls Out Sony For Leaving Out 2016 ‘Ghostbusters’ From Box Set

By Claire Epting
 4 days ago
In February 2022, Sony Pictures will release a Ghostbusters franchise box set on the same day that Ghostbusters: Afterlife gets its home release. The eight-disc Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection will 1984's Ghostbusters and 1989's Ghostbusters II, along with the 2021 film directed by Jason Reitman. But the box set will not include...

Fox News

'Ghostbusters' reboot director calls out Sony for not including all-women reboot in collector's edition

Director Paul Feig called out Sony for not including his 2016 lady-led "Ghostbusters" film in an upcoming collector's edition box set. Feig directed the reboot of the franchise that starred comedians Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones as well as "Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth. The film also included cameos by living stars of the original and fan-beloved original two "Ghostbusters" films Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Paul Feig Confronts Sony Pictures About Not Including His 2016 GHOSTBUSTERS Film In Home-Media Collection

Ghostbusters returned to theaters earlier this year with Afterlife. Directed by Jason Reitman, the movie served as a direct continuation of Ghostbusters and its 1989 sequel. It wasn't, however, the first attempt to bring the franchise to modern audiences. In 2016, Sony released Ghostbusters (also known as Ghostbusters: Answer the Call), directed by Paul Feig and starring Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon. Unfortunately, the film was heavily maligned prior to its release (mostly due to its all-female cast), and once it actually premiered, audiences didn't embrace it.
