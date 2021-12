NEM price is showing bullish tendencies to get back into the range between the neck and headline of the reverse head and shoulder pattern. NEM price has been in a consolidation phase after a short uptrend. The coin looks to be in a consolidation phase after the fall from the levels of $ 0.240. The coin had formed a reverse head and shoulder pattern This pattern being a bullish signal resulted in the coin shooting to the level of $ 0.240. After the rally the coin made a steep fall at the resistance level of $ 0.24 (this resistance level was formed before the head and shoulder pattern during early September). The coin failed to take support at the neckline of the pattern at $ 0.185 and took support at around $ 0.12. The coin is now trading in the consolidation range between $ 0.12 and $ 0.135 which is the headline of the head and shoulder pattern. If the coin manages to break the resistance level it’ll trade in the range between headline and neckline of the pattern.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO