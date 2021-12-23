Municipal Court Adds Additional Hearing Dates

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City of Corpus Christi Municipal Court will be adding additional jury trials and ordinance pretrials in January and February. These hearings will be held at the American Bank Center, 1901 Shoreline Boulevard.

The following dockets will be held as noted:

Jury Trials January 10 to 14, 2022

Ordinance Pretrials January 18 to 21, 2022

Regular Traffic and State Law Pretrial January 31 to February 4, 2022

Ordinance Pretrials February 7 to 11, 2022

Warrant for arrests will be issued to all who fail to appear.

Additionally, a warrant roundup will be held in February 2022.

All participants will be encouraged to consider COVID protocols to include social distancing and the use of face coverings. Hand sanitizer and gloves will be provided upon request.