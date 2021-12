As COVID cases spike around the country along with the emergence of the omicron variant, the Ravens and the NFL are left navigating troubled waters. After the league postponed three games and put more than 150 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, infections don’t show any sign of slowing down. Thirty-eight players, including five Ravens, tested positive for COVID on Wednesday, according to the NFL. Forty-six more, including former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, tested positive Thursday.

