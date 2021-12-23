ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Wrestlers fare well in Reno, Kemmerer meets

By Staff Report
Green River Star
 5 days ago

The Wolves wrestling program took on multiple teams over the weekend, competing at meets in Reno, Nevada and Kemmerer. “The team we took to Reno competed well against some...

www.greenriverstar.com

Post Register

Local thespians fare well at state competition

BOISE — Drama students from Blackfoot and Snake River high schools fared well recently at the 2021 state drama tournament held at Centennial High School. A group of Snake River students finished the highest out of the local groups. Austin Hardy, Madison Smith, and Carlie Webb finished second in the Pantomime event.
BOISE, ID
lehifreepress.com

Falcons swim well in district meet

The Skyridge swim team placed third in the boys events andfifth in the girls division in the 10-team Alpine DistrictInvitational on Dec. 17 at the Lehi Legacy Aquatic Center. Lone Peak was the runaway winner in the girls team standings, but on the boys side, Pleasant Grove edged American Fork by a single point.
LEHI, UT
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Women Cancel NYE Home Game Due To Wildcats’ ‘COVID-19 Protocols’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols. The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.” Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy. Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

