Welcome to this week’s Bills Mailbag. We’ll start with the topic that’s on everyone’s mind – the never-ending pandemic, and its potential impact on the team …. GDW asks: As we all await Sunday’s vital game, allow me to address the elephant in the room. Cole Beasley has become a major distraction. Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott privately must be very upset about this. Beasley promised us in the summer that he was done communicating his feelings about vaccinations. He continues to break that promise often. ... Enough is enough. If he doesn’t like the rules, retire. I’m a bit surprised that McBeane is putting up with all of this. Distractions like this go against team chemistry, even though the Bills’ hierarchy will not publicly admit it.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO