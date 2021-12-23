ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans BREAKING: Six More Players Test Positive for COVID; Chargers Missing Joey Bosa & Austin Ekeler

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran center Justin Britt, starting left tackle Tytus Howard, rookie starting defensive tackle Roy Lopez, veteran defensive end Jordan Jenkins, starting safety Eric Murray and cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr., have all tested positive for COVID-19 and have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list in the latest cases impacting the Houston Texans' roster.

Lopez, Johnson Jr. and Jenkins have minor symptoms, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly. Several players, including defensive end Jon Greenard and offensive guard Lane Taylor, have self-reported symptoms. Lopez, a sixth-round draft pick from Arizona, joins fellow defensive linemen on the COVID-19 list: Jenkins, Maliek Collins, Greenard, Derek Rivers, Jacob Martin and Jaleel Johnson.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy reiterated Thursday that "no discussions" have been held about postponing Sunday's kickoff against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. The Texans have 23 players on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

The Texans signed safety Grayland Arnold and defensive end Chris Smith to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. They activated running back Jaylon Samuels to the practice squad from the reserve COVID-19 list. If no one is activated from the defensive line, the Texans would have to go with Ross Blacklock as one of the defensive tackles along with newly-signed Xavier Williams, Smith, who's been signed to the 53-man roster, at defensive end and a combination of Ron'Dell Carter and Demone Harris. Lopez has started 13 of 14 games and has 22 tackles, one sack, four tackles for losses and two quarterback hits, drawing praise for his contributions from the coaching staff and teammates and high analytics grades for run-stopping. Signed to a two-year, $6 million contract this offseason with a maximum value of $8 million, Jenkins has played in nine games this season and has 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Texans COVID-19 list includes: receiver Brandin Cooks, kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, linebacker Eric Wilson, the Texans’ only unvaccinated player, per coach David Culley, Johnson, Johnson Jr., Murray, Lopez, Greenard, Martin, Rivers and Collins, linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill, Christian Kirksey and Tae Davis, offensive guards Lane Taylor and Justin McCray, safeties A.J. Moore and Terrence Brooks, cornerback Terrance Mitchell along with practice squad cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc.

The Chargers have defensive end Joey Bosa and running back Austin Ekeler on the COVID-19 reserve list.

