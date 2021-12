U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters have announced that the Senate has confirmed the nominations of Judge Shalina Kumar and Judge Jane Beckering. Kumar was confirmed to be the U.S. District Court judge for the Eastern District of Michigan, and Beckering was confirmed to be the U.S. District Court judge for the Western District of Michigan. Kumar will be the first federal judge of South Asian descent in Michigan.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO