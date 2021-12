Published by the American Bar Association, “Labor Arbitration Practice: An Advocate’s Handbook” leads the reader through each step of the labor arbitration process from the perspective of the advocate. The book was written for union and management lawyers and lay advocates alike. In virtually all aspects of case preparation and presentation, the tasks of a union advocate are mirror images of those of his or her employer counterpart, and vice versa. In the many examples and practical tips found throughout the book, both union and employer perspectives are reflected.

