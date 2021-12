The Colts’ edge rushers failed miserably the last time they faced a quarterback with athleticism like that of Kyler Murray, allowing Lamar Jackson to post arguably the best game of his career. Kwity Paye has seemingly come a long way since that matchup, but the rest of the Colts’ edge rusher group is terrible. AQM will probably get over 85% of the snaps, and at this points it is just impossible to know why, Isaac Rochell brings very little to the table, Kemoko Turay is out with COVID, and Dayo Odeyingbo is still not back at 100%. Perhaps this might be the Ben Banogu game?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO