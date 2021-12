Traditionally Big Two, Windsor Park, Christmas clashes have not been good to the Men From The East. Research done and by our reckoning the Glens last won a Yuletide fixture at Windsor in the final season before the war, 1939/40. Eighty-two Christmases ago, not on Boxing Day either incidentally but actually on the 23rd. It should be noted the fixture is not just as traditional as many think, and in multiple seasons since it didn’t feature on the Christmas schedule.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO