It’s no surprise that Danskammer Energy is appealing the rejection of its proposed new fossil fuel plant ("Power play" published Dec. 21). But it will come as a terrible surprise if the Department of Environmental Conservation reverses its decision and greenlights the plant after all. Danskammer Energy is relying on technicalities in its appeal, but the denial of the permit rests on first principles: burning fossil fuels releases greenhouse gasses that are catastrophically warming the planet and...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO