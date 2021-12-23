ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ the ‘Hawkeye’ Season Finale, and ‘Station Eleven’ Episodes 4 and 5

By Andy Greenwald
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris and Andy talk about the extremely enjoyable Spider-Man: No Way Home and how...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix Cancelled Another One Season Show This Week. Why Does This Keep Happening?

A flurry of Netflix cancellations have come down the pipeline this year. Some of these have been shows that had name recognition, or seemingly had fanbases that should have latched on. Other shows quietly came and went with little fanfare. This past week, Netflix cancelled Cowboy Bebop, a live action take on an anime series that seemingly had both recognition and fans. Cowboy Bebop only made it through just the one season at Netflix, a trend that keeps happening over and over. But why?
TV SERIES
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Greenwald
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Loses Major Star as CBS Orders Season 2

The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Episode 5: Fans React to the True Identity of Maya's 'Uncle'

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have eagerly been awaiting the premiere of Hawkeye's fifth episode and while the series has constantly delivered since its debut, Episode 5 is quite a crucial entry in the show and for a full week, everyone has been buzzing about the latest episode, especially after an inside scoop claimed that it will break the internet. And true to form, Episode 5 didn't disappoint and it definitely delivered fans with a huge dose of shock factor ahead of next week's grand finale.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Station Eleven
TVLine

ABC's Facts of Life Live Begins With OG Cast Reunion — Grade Reenactment

The first half of Tuesday’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience transported audiences to Eastland Academy in Peekskill, N.Y., where a star-studded ensemble — led by Friends‘ Jennifer Aniston and WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn — recreated a classic episode of the 1980s comedy The Facts of Life. But before the reenactment got underway, original series star Lisa Whelchel (aka Blair Warner) entered in her Eastland uniform to perform the series’ iconic theme song, which culminated in an all-too-brief reunion with former costars Mindy Cohn (Natalie Green) and Kim Fields (Tootie Ramsey). (Nancy McKeon, who originated the role of Jo Polniaczek, did not...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Hawkeye': What Does 19 Mean?

Major Spoilers for “So This Is Christmas,” the 6th and final episode of “Hawkeye” season 1. The season finale of Marvel’s “Hawkeye” answered a whole lot of questions, including a pretty big one about that mysterious watch Clint and Laura Barton were worried about.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Hawkeye’ Season 1 Finale Recap: A Big Bad Marvel Villain Returns, But A Subtle Cliffhanger Steals The Show

SPOILER ALERT: The following contains details from the Hawkeye Season 1 finale “So This Is Christmas?” on Disney+. There was a lot to expect before the start of this Season 1 finale. We already knew Vincent D’Onofrio’s Daredevil bad guy and Echo guardian, Kingpin, would be making a grand appearance. In addition, Yelena (Florence Pugh) was finally going to have it out with her sister Natasha’s supposed murderer (so she was told), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). However, it was the cameo by a Rolex watch that was the biggest scene stealer in Hawkeye‘s season ender which premiered Friday on Disney+. After several fisticuff...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Finally Introduces Fan Favorite Villain to the MCU

Think back in time just a few weeks. Hawkeye Episode 3 showed snippets of Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) upbringing, including a part where her "Uncle" was introduced. After weeks of speculation, that very uncle has now been revealed, putting any such speculation over the character's identity to bed. Major spoilers...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
PopSugar

Who Is Alaqua Cox? Get to Know the Hawkeye and Echo Actress

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets the most attention at the box office, TV shows that feature Marvel comic characters like WandaVision and Loki have often been the MCU's hidden gems. They introduce us to some of our favorite new characters, both heroes and villains — who can forget Agatha Harkness? Disney+'s most recent Marvel series, Hawkeye, is no exception, bringing to life a one-of-a-kind hero with a unique backstory: Echo, played by actress Alaqua Cox.
TV SHOWS
darkhorizons.com

“Star Trek: Discovery” Takes Brief Hiatus

Paramount+ has announced that the fourth season of “Star Trek: Discovery” is set to take a break. The season’s seventh episode will air on December 30th, then it will take a few weeks off and return with its second half on February 10th with six episodes to run through to March 17th.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Black Widow: What's Next for Yelena After Hawkeye?

It didn't take long for Yelena Belova to become an instant favorite amongst Marvel fans when she made her MCU debut in Black Widow earlier this year. Florence Pugh's sarcastic assassin stole the hearts of the MCU faithful and each scene in the film made it even clearer that this woman was about to be a staple of the franchise going forward. Fortunately, the post-credits scene after Black Widow assured fans that Yelena would be returning to the screen rather quickly, teasing an appearance in Marvel's Hawkeye series. With Hawkeye now in the bag, the guessing game regarding Pugh's next MCU appearance finally begins.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 5 Trailer, New Photos Confirm Beloved Character's Return

The synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 5 also teases a new challenge for Burnham!. A new episode of Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 is coming this week and that means another mission for the crew. The trailer for Episode 5 confirms that we'll be reunited with a beloved character while the synopsis for this week's episode reveals a new mission for Michael Burnham!
TV SERIES
TVLine

Is Dynasty Readying a Big Return? Was Stanford's Exit Berger-Like? Hawkeye Reunion Green Screen? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including Saturday Night Live, Dynasty, Emily in Paris and The Wheel of Time! 1 | Wouldn’t it have made more sense for Saturday Night Live‘s makeshift Christmas episode to front load all of its new sketches (as well as Weekend Update), before revisiting supposed classics? 2 | Was it a bit thematically on-the-nose that in TBS’ Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses quizzer competition, Hufflepuff came from behind to beat Slytherin? Were you hoping for a “flip of...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘No Way Home’ and the Tragedy of Spider-Man

[This story contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.] The climactic moment at the heart of Marvel and Sony’s new Spider-Man movie is something that is at once inevitable and utterly surprising, as well as a way to make the title No Way Home true in a manner that few saw coming. On the one hand, it’s nothing new for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to have to wrestle with the death of a loved one in his career as the masked wall-crawler — but, really, who actually saw Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) being the one to have to bite the bullet and propel...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Doctor Strange 2 seems to tie into the best episode of What If…?

Doctor Strange 2’s trailer seems to tease that the Multiverse of Madness will have significant ties to the animated series What If…? The teaser, which was first shown at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s credits, shows the master of the mystic arts dealing with what seems to be the collapse of the multiverse.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy