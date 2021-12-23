ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Elder Scrolls Online discusses the creation of Mehrunes Dagon and the Deadlands in a video

By Chris Neal
massivelyop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Oblivion-minded updates to Elder Scrolls Online pretty much all wrapped up for the year, the devs at ZeniMax Online Studios have decided to offer a peek behind the...

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

Related
attackofthefanboy.com

The Elder Scrolls Online: Unhallowed Grave Dungeon Location and Rewards

The Elder Scrolls Online has accumulated a welcoming, friendly, and vast community over the years throughout its numerous content updates, DLC’s, and base game adventures. There truly is something for everyone which highlights the sheer strength of MMO’s in being inclusive for players around the world. Notably, dungeons have been a significant factor in returning player numbers, the dungeons have always been a great staple of the experience and as with any live service game, new patches and new dungeons are being added on a frequent basis throughout the year. One of the dungeons that players have recently been obsessing over is the Unhallowed Grave dungeon and this guide will inform you of The Elder Scrolls Online Unhallowed Grave dungeon’s location and rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
happymag.tv

Witness two songs from the rich fantasy world of the Elder Scrolls get an epic makeover, courtesy of Sydney-based melodic death metal band Flaming Wrekage.

In video games, there isn’t a fantasy world that matches the scale and scope of the Elder Scrolls. It’s backdrop for Bethesda’s RPG series that began with Arena in 1994, hit critical mass with Skyrim in 2011, and yet continues to grow with The Elder Scrolls Online – not to mention The Elder Scrolls 6, which just may be the most anticipated new game of the decade.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Update 1.22 Patch Notes

Update 1.22 has arrived for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and here are all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This update fixes a wide array of bugs and glitches across all platforms. PlayStation players in particular will be very happy with this patch as it addresses the 0kb space issue that has been affecting the game on PS4 and PS5 for some people. For Xbox players, a bug has been fixed that would force players’ names to be the default “Prisoner” when creating a character. There’s much more in this update, including a few next-gen exclusive fixes as well. Here’s everything new with Skyrim update 1.22.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

The Elder Scrolls Online's New Life Festival kicks off soon

The New Life Festival event will begin in The Elder Scrolls Online this Thursday, December 16th, offering players a chance to earn festive-themed rewards and event tickets. To start your seasonal exploits, head to the in-game Crown Store and pick up the ‘New Life Festival’ quest. You’ll need to travel to Eastmarch to find Herald Breda, either by teleporting from any Impresario tent, or travelling by wayshrine and making your way south of Windhelm.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elder Scrolls#The Elder Scrolls Online#Deadlands#Design#Zenimax Online Studios#Dagon
happymag.tv

We’re giving away a custom ‘Elder Scrolls Online’ Flying V guitar!

Want to win a custom, one-of-a-kind Flying V decorated with scenes from The Elder Scrolls Online? Now’s your chance. When talking about the Flying V and the Elder Scrolls, the word ‘iconic’ comes to mind. One of the most recognisable guitars ever made and one of the best-selling video games ever created. Today, they come together as one.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

NEO: The World Ends With You Interview - Discussing creation and localization with the team behind the revived cult classic

In a way, It's hard to believe that just a bit over a year ago, NEO: The World Ends With You had yet to be announced, and series fans had little reason to expect that a sequel to the cult classic DS game would ever be released. Fast forward 13 months or so later, and NEO is one of the most interesting RPGs of the year. We loved it in our review this summer.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
massivelyop.com

Massively OP’s 2021 Awards: Most Improved MMO

Welcome back to Massively Overpowered’s formal end-of-the-year awards!. Today’s award is for the Most Improved MMO of 2021, which was awarded to Black Desert last year. All live MMOs, regardless of release date, were eligible for this award, provided they made the improvements they’re being praised for this year. Don’t forget to cast your own vote in the just-for-fun reader poll at the very end!
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Torchlight Infinite, XD’s new singleplayer ARPG, just opened closed beta signups

MMO players are likely still smarting from the dramatic shift Torchlight Frontiers took – from an actual MMORPG into a stripped-down Torchlight III that currently sees under 200 players on average and was considered a great disappointment following its launch. But PWE still owns the IP in spite of Echtra Games’ move to Zynga, and as it originally announced last year, it’s going to use it: on a mobile “hack-and-slash ARPG” title called Torchlight Infinite, developed by Chinese studio XD.com.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

ESO: Official "The Making of Dagon" Behind the Scenes

The Elder Scrolls Online development team takes us behind the scenes to show us how they developed Mehrunes Dagon for ESO. The Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood - Gates of Oblivion is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and Stadia.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Neverwinter previews the Dragonbone Vale adventure zone

The Dragonbone Vale seems like a nice place in Neverwinter, which naturally means that the Cult of the Dragon has set up shop there. You can’t blame them, even evil cults like ample sunlight, nice vistas, and airy spaces to set up their evil rituals. But that also makes it surprisingly difficult to actually reach the Cult of the Dragon, hence why players are going to be given magical grappling hooks to scale the various mountains and cliff faces along the way. It’s all on display in the preview of the eponymous adventure zone on the official site.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV patches in the first portion of Pandæmonium today

Not everyone has made it through the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker launch intact. No, we’re not talking about queue issues or the sales suspension or anything like that; we’re talking about the low-poly grape model in Labyrinthos, our stunningly low-res boys that the entire community latched on to as hilarious (because they were). The latest patch replaces the grapes with proper models, leading us to all poor out a chunky, badly animated stream for our dearly departed triangular pyramids masquerading as grapes.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Fractured and Gamigo reps discuss publishing, refunds, IP ownership, and the possibility of a console launch

As we’ve been covering, Kickstarted MMORPG Fractured – now Fractured Online – announced that it’s being supported and published by Gamigo, and the response in the aftermath of that has been a bit mixed. Gamigo, after all, doesn’t have the best reputation in the MMO world; just in 2021, it sunsetted, abandoned, and jettisoned multiple titles from its roster, and that’s without even digging into its troubling history with the monetization of ArcheAge, which it lost custody of this past fall.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy