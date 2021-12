Nothing shows why Buffalo needs to build a stadium downtown more than the Bills loss to New England. Playing conditions were horrendous. We have an elite quarterback who was totally stymied by the weather conditions that are all too often the case in December in the middle of the snow belt. When you have a “thoroughbred” you don’t want to race him on a muddy track. We made a mistake 50 years ago after the stadium plan was moved from Lancaster to Orchard Park because of a political scandal. And now we are about to duplicate the mistake for the next 50 years.

