Chicago, IL

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures hit 4-week high, eye smaller U.S. herd

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. hog futures hit a four-week high on Thursday before retreating and may rise further next week because of smaller-than-expected national inventory numbers, analysts said. The U.S. hog herd totaled 74.2 million head on Dec. 1, down 4% from a year earlier, the U.S....

www.agriculture.com

dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- After the Sunday evening open, March corn is up 2 1/2 cents and March soybeans are up 6 1/4 cents with both soybean products trading a little higher. March KC wheat is up 1 3/4 cents. The seven-day forecast for southern Brazil and Argentina remain dry with chances for isolated showers later this week. Here in the U.S., the eastern U.S. will get moderate to heavy precipitation, while the southwestern U.S. Plains will stay mostly dry. Outside markets are starting quiet, in spite of rising COVID cases in the U.S. March Dow Jones futures are up 13.00 points and the March U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.13. February crude oil is down $0.56 and February gold is down $3.20.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn extend rally on South America weather concerns

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn extended gains on Monday to hit multi-month highs, as unfavourable dryness and heat in South America stoked supply worries, while wheat inched lower after a six-session winning streak. Soy and corn crop harvests this season are expected to be smaller in...
voiceofmuscatine.com

U.S. hog inventory falls 4%

The USDA says the total number of hogs and pigs in the U.S. on December 1st, 2021 was 74.201 million head, down 4% from December 1st, 2020. That reflects a higher slaughter pace and lower breeding rate as producers tried to meet demand expectations while improving profitability. The market hog...
Agriculture Online

Swine inventory drops 4% from a year ago

A recent report from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) noted that there were 74.2 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms as of December 1, a decrease of 4% from December 2020 and down 1% from September 1, 2021. Five key findings in the Quarterly Hogs and...
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans, wheat down 4-6 cents, corn even to down 1 cent

CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 4 to 6 cents per bushel * Wheat futures eased overnight after five days of higher trade, stepping back from three-week highs, though support remains as global supplies remain in question. * The most-active CBOT wheat contract reached $8.20-1/2 overnight, its highest since Dec. 3. * U.S. exporters sold 425,400 tonnes of wheat the week ended Dec. 16, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, down 35% from the week prior but up 11% from the previous four-week average, and within trade estimates, ranging from 200,000 to 575,000 tonnes. * Ukraine will consider limiting milling wheat exports in the first half of 2022, with officials expected to decide on the issue in mid-January, according to two sources familiar with the discussions. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 4-3/4 cents at $8.09-1/4 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last fell 2 cents to $8.51-3/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat gained 3/4 cents to $10.28-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Even to down 1 cent per bushel * Corn trade was quiet overnight after climbing to nearly six-month highs on Wednesday on concerns of dryness in South America. * The most-active CBOT corn futures contract climbed to $6.06-3/4 a bushel on Wednesday, its highest since July 1. * U.S. exporters sold 982,900 tonnes of corn the week ended Dec. 16, according to the USDA, down 50% from the week prior and 29% lower than the previous four-week average, but within trade estimates, ranging from 725,000 to 1.45 million tonnes. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 1/4 cent at $6.02-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 4 to 6 cents per bushel * Soybeans stepped back from four-month highs, brought on by dry conditions across parts of South America that could limit soy production in the region. * The most-active CBOT soybean contract reached $13.40-1/2 a bushel overnight, its highest since August 19. * U.S. exporters sold 811,500 tonnes of soybeans the week ended Dec. 16 - a marketing-year low, according to the USDA. Sales were down 38% from the week prior and 42% lower than the previous four-week average, on the lower side of the trade estimates, ranging from 700,000 to 1.85 million tonnes. * U.S. grain handler CGB Enterprises Inc and farmer cooperative Minnesota Soybean Processors are building a soy processing plant in North Dakota, the second new crushing facility announced in the state this year. * January soybeans last traded 5-1/2 cents lower at $13.23-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy, corn futures consolidate after reaching multi-month highs

CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures pulled back on Thursday after rising to a four-month high on concerns that unfavorable dryness could trim production in crop-growing areas of South America, analysts said. Corn futures remained close to a nearly six-month high reached on Wednesday amid...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures near 6-month high on South America weather threats

CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures neared a six-month high and soybean futures topped a four-month high on Thursday on concerns about unfavorable dryness and heat threatening South American crops, analysts said. Rain is not expected to bring much relief to southern Brazil, the world's...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. grains little changed amid South American weather uncertainty

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans, corn and wheat were little changed on Thursday, amid uncertainties related to the impact of dry weather in South America on future crops. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was slightly down 0.1% at $13.14 per...
Agriculture Online

Argentina to export $37.49 billion in agro-industrial products in 2022 -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's agro-industrial exports are expected to reach $37.49 billion next year, $1.52 billion more than was estimated in November, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report on Wednesday. The projected 2022 price increases for products such as soymeal livestock feed, wheat and corn...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. grains rise on production concerns over dry South American weather

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans, corn and wheat extended gains on Thursday as dry weather in South America is expected to hit production. Crop stress encompasses about one-third of soybeans and corn in southern Brazil, and less than 10% of Argentina's corn and soy, according to Commodity Weather Group.
voiceofmuscatine.com

Hog, cattle futures higher heading into midweek

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle were higher ahead of widespread direct business. February live cattle closed $.95 higher at $136.92 and April live cattle closed $1.17 higher at $141.35. January feeder cattle closed $1.62 higher at $160.85 and March feeder cattle closed $1.32 higher at $161.82.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans hit summertime highs on South America crop worries

CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Unfavourable dryness in crop-growing areas of South America on Tuesday pushed Chicago Board of Trade corn futures to their highest price since July and soybeans to an August high, analysts said. Wheat futures also rallied. South American weather was in the spotlight amid concerns about...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy hits highest price since August on South America crop worries

CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Unfavorable dryness in crop-growing areas of South America on Tuesday pushed Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures to their highest price since August and helped lift corn futures, analysts said. Wheat futures also traded higher. South American weather was in the spotlight amid concerns about...
Agriculture Online

2021: A game-changer for farmers and ranchers

What a difference a year makes. The story of 2021 is certainly a lot different than a year ago. In 2020, our website traffic skyrocketed through the coronavirus pandemic. This year, traffic to Agriculture.com is holding strong and now averages 700,000 unique visitors each month. Every day, our staff’s mission...
Agriculture Online

Timac Agro USA acquires Rainbow Plant Food from Nutrien

Timac Agro USA, a global specialist in innovation for high-efficiency plant nutrition, announced it has completed the acquisition of Rainbow Plant Food, based in Americus, Georgia, from Nutrien Ltd. This strategic acquisition will allow Timac Agro USA to locally manufacture its patented granular technologies to serve American farmers. Rainbow Fertilizers...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. winter wheat futures rise on global demand, U.S. crop woes

CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures rose on Monday on global demand and concerns about poor crop weather in America's Plains region, while concerns about unfavorable dryness in parts of South America helped lift U.S. soy futures, analysts said. Traders focused on weather conditions after crop observers...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn rise on production concerns

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose on Tuesday, with soybeans gaining for a sixth straight day over concerns that dry weather in South America would affect output, while wheat was slightly up in rangebound trading. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up...
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Lean Hogs Keep Trending Higher

It’s been a slow day for the cattle contracts, but the lean hog market has been able to keep their contracts trending higher as the market was encouraged by a strong export report. It’s a slow and lethargic day for the cattle contracts as the market can’t summon an...
