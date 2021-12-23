ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overcrowding at a Pennsylvania hospital reaches a crisis level

And keeping people out of the hospital would provide relief finally for an emergency medical system that has been stretched to a near breaking point. An ER doctor in northeastern Pennsylvania has described her workday as - and this is a quote - "feeling that we're waiting for the Jenga tower...

tucson.com

Overcrowded Banner hospitals in Arizona curtail surgeries

Banner Health, the state’s largest hospital network, reported Tuesday that it is operating over capacity at several facilities and turning away surgeries that aren’t medically necessary. Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Banner’s chief medical officer, said she expects conditions to only get worse in the next month. That will...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Boston

Saint Vincent Hospital Reopens Behavioral Health Beds Pending End Of Nurses Strike

WORCESTER (CBS) — Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester reopened a dozen in-patient behavioral health beds on Monday. The beds had been closed since August due to staffing issues cause by the lengthy nurses strike. The nurses union and the hospital’s parent company, Tenet Healthcare, have reached a tentative deal with a vote on the agreement scheduled for next week. The current strike is the longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history. The beds that reopened Monday make up 60% of Saint Vincent Hospital’s inpatient psychiatry capacity. “We owe our behavioral health nurses and mental health counselors a debt of gratitude for serving patients in the Emergency Department over the last several months,” said Saint Vincent Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Jackson in a statement. “We know they are looking forward to returning to their home unit, and our patients will benefit from their compassionate care.” The hospital expects to reopen even more beds if the contract is ratified and the striking nurses return to work.
WORCESTER, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital workers avert strike with new contract

Workers at Allegheny Health Network affiliate Warren (Pa.) General Hospital have approved a new three-year contract, according to the union that represents them. The 114 nurses and healthcare workers, who are represented by the Warren General Hospital Professional Employees Association, a local chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, issued a strike notice about three months after their last labor deal expired in September. They reached a tentative deal with the hospital Dec. 13 and approved it Dec. 15. With the deal approved, a strike is averted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

COVID-19 transmission levels in Pennsylvania by county

PITTSBURGH — Residents in many Pennsylvania counties are being urged to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, due to transmission levels of COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines to urge vaccinated people in certain areas of the country to resume wearing masks because of COVID-19.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Fact Check Team: The healthcare worker crisis in hospitals

WASHINGTON (TND) — President Joe Biden announced a big plan Tuesday, detailing how the federal government plans to beat back omicron — the dominant COVID variant responsible for more than 73% of cases across the U.S. The plan includes 500 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Turnto10.com

Nurses at Worcester hospital reach tentative deal with management

A nine month strike by nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester could potentially end. The Massachusetts Nurses Association said Friday night it has reached a tentative agreement with with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, which owns the hospital, to end the historic walk out after all day session mediated by Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.
WORCESTER, MA
Bucks County Courier Times

COVID in Pennsylvania: Wolf asks federal government to help hospitals as cases spike

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send help for Pennsylvania health care providers battling a resurgence of COVID. “Our health care system is strained from COVID-19 cases and further exacerbated by persistent staffing shortages across the sector,” Wolf said in a statement. “Today, I outlined key areas...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wosu.org

COVID Hospitalizations Near A Crisis Point

With the omicron variant now in Ohio, the state's hospitals are filling up. Plus the prospects of a law to ban vaccine mandates in Ohio, Republican leaders spending federal money they opposed, expanding the medical marijuana program and more. T.
HEALTH SERVICES
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In rural hospitals, a COVID crisis: News 3 Now on Sunday at 10

MONROE, Wis. — COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached record heights in south-central Wisconsin and across the state, leaving hospitals and ICU beds full to capacity amid staffing and bed shortages. On Wednesday, SSM Health’s Monroe Hospital opened its intensive care unit, emergency department and inpatient wings to News 3 Now, giving an important glimpse into what patients and medical staff are...
MONROE, WI
NebraskaTV

Nursing shortage at crisis levels in Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Eleven Nebraska counties have no registered nurses and in the tri-cities it’s projected that the healthcare field will be short 600 nurses in the next five years. Those numbers come from the Nebraska Center for Nursing, a state agency tracking this. They say a...
NEBRASKA STATE
Geauga County Maple Leaf

With Hospitals in Crisis, DeWine Deploys National Guard

Gov. Mike DeWine has deployed 1,050 members of the Ohio National Guard to hospitals throughout Ohio to combat the latest COVID-19 surge, he announced Dec. 17. Those called up include qualified nurses and other medical personnel to fill open positions and take pressure off of hospital staff during the critical holiday period, DeWine said.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
advantagenews.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations at highest level in nearly a year

The number of COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals is at its highest level in nearly a year. At latest count, 3,960 people were in the hospital battling the virus. That's the highest number since the end of December 2020. 811 of those admitted were in the ICU and 432 were on ventilators.
PUBLIC HEALTH

