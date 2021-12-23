ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A pill to treat COVID patients gets the FDA's emergency authorization

By Melissa Block
 4 days ago

The FDA has given doctors two new tools for treating patients with COVID-19. The regulatory agency has granted emergency use authorization to drugmakers Pfizer and Merck for their new antiviral therapies. That's good news all by itself. But even better news - it appears the new drugs will work to treat...

