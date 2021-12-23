ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecasters: New Mexico should brace for worsening drought

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRaci_0dUu6Hqo00

The last three months have been very dry in New Mexico and it’s only going to get worse.

That’s the word from forecasters with the National Weather Service and other climate experts in the state. They said during a meeting this week that New Mexico reservoirs continue to be far below historical averages and that ranchers are bracing for a winter with little moisture out on the range.

Some snow is expected in the higher elevation on Christmas Eve, but it will be less than the precipitation that has helped to ease drought conditions elsewhere in the West in recent weeks. Parts of California are in line for even more snow, but the latest drought map shows nearly half of the western region is still dealing with the most severe categories of drought.

Andrew Mangham, a senior hydrologist with the weather service in Albuquerque shared a series of maps that showed chances are good for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation for the next two weeks, the next month and into April.

“Really the story is we had a dry year that is getting worse and worse as we move through this second La Niña,” he said.

The benefits of a decent monsoon over the summer have all but evaporated and most of New Mexico missed out on any meaningful moisture in the fall, Mangham said. The far northern reaches of the state saw some snow earlier this month, but he said New Mexico would need a lot more of that to get snowpack levels closer to normal for this time of year.

Stream flows? Soil moisture levels? Mangham said it's the same story and it doesn't look good heading into the next year.

“Everything is just getting drier," he repeated.

Ranchers say they are feeling the pinch, and farmers who rely on traditional irrigation systems called acequias say they're worried about having water for crops next spring.

Bone dry with winds that make it even drier is how Paula Garcia described the conditions. As head of the New Mexico Acequia Association, she hears firsthand about the challenges from family farms and individual growers.

“Last year, we had some snow in late 2020 and we had a very dry spring with little or no runoff. This year, the past few months are worse. If this continues, we wonder if there will be any snowmelt in the spring,” she said.

The association is planning a series of meetings among acequia leaders to talk about the year ahead in terms of sharing observations about the drought, dealing with scarcity and conflicts, and addressing the need for more water-sharing agreements for those areas that will need it most.

In Nara Visa, a small village near the New Mexico- Texas state line, rancher Cliff Copeland talks about the dust and its effects on his cattle. He and other ranchers already had cut back their herds last year due to dry conditions then. Summer rains helped the grasslands recover somewhat so that in combination with smaller herds will help heading into the winter but growing feeds costs are worrisome, he said.

“It's very seldom you go and not get hardly any measurable precipitation this time of year so it’s very concerning,” he said. “It’s possibly devastating and it sure has everyone’s attention.”

For Copeland, who serves as a regional vice president with the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association, doing more with less is a key part of the equation that has helped to keep the family ranch humming for four generations.

“It's part of the evolution,” he said. “... So being able to pass this along to the children and grandchildren and sustain our operation as we’ve done for so long is extremely important to us.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Thousands without power after massive storm hits Pacific Northwest

Thousands are without power on Sunday after a storm slammed the Pacific Northwest, dumping nearly 30 inches of snow in the Sierra region and leading to road closures in Northern California. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for greater Lake Tahoe through 1 a.m. Tuesday and warned of "widespread whiteout conditions" and wind gusts that could top 45 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
The Independent

Two dead in submerged car as major Christmas storm hits California

Overnight rains in northern California resulted in the death of two people in a submerged car even as the Christmas weekend was upended by storms and snow blowing from the mountains, leading to whiteout conditions and shutting down of key highways.Firefighters in Millbrae, just south of San Francisco, were able to rescue a driver who had climbed atop his vehicle at a flooded underpass. But they were not able to reach people in another car, the Associated Press reported quoting San Mateo County Sheriff’s Detective Javier Acosta.Authorities warned that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days...
ENVIRONMENT
nbc16.com

Snow impacts travel in Western Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. - The City of Eugene declared a snow emergency on Sunday as the south Willamette Valley woke up to several inches of snow the day after Christmas. During an emergency, parking is banned along the emergency routes so that plows can operate - and firefighters and police can respond to calls.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Irrigation Systems#La Ni A
CBS San Francisco

Plunging Temperatures Leave Blanket Of Snow On Bay Area Hills

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) – Snow isn’t a common event in the Bay Area, but video shot Saturday evening showed snow piling up on the ground and along the road Christmas night in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The unusual seasonal sight happened as light snow flurries fell in the area of Loma Prieta Avenue in Los Gatos.  ALSO READ: Sierra Nevada Gets a Whiteout Christmas With More to Come The area above the Soquel Demonstration State Forest and near Loma Prieta Winery saw some snowfall around 9 p.m. Saturday as temperatures dropped. The National Weather Service is forecasting widespread snowfall in higher elevations of...
LOS GATOS, CA
The Independent

Christmas weekend storm causes 20-car pile-up in Nevada

Major winter storms and heavy snow closed highways in Northern California and Nevada and caused a white-out on the outskirts of Reno, leading to a 20-car pile up over the weekend.The Washoe County sheriff’s office said on Sunday that drivers had reported white-out conditions and urged people to stay at home. Multiple agencies including WCSO Patrol Deputies are working a 20 car pileup on southbound 395 in Washoe Valley. NDOT will be diverting traffic at Bowers Mansion. Drivers report white out conditions. If you do not need to be out and about today, please stay home. @washoecounty pic.twitter.com/clAMWGMck9— Washoe...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

400K+
Followers
149K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy