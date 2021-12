As mustard goes with hot dogs and hot wings with beer, so is a burger always served with fries. There's a lot of debate over which brand makes the best fast food version — after all, who orders even a single burger without a side of salty, crispy potatoes, right? Outlets like Thrillist and UPROXX list Arby's and Five Guys at the top, with those classic McDonald's fries coming in a close second, but one fast food giant you never see bringing home the Yukon Gold is Burger King. This isn't to say that Burger King makes bad fries, but it would seem that most prefer their spuds from a clown rather than served by a king.

