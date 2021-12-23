ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Firefighters show Christmas tree fire dangers

WBIR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, Christmas tree fires result...

www.wbir.com

WECT

Reminder: Water your Christmas trees to prevent fire

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - As we count down the days until Christmas morning, firefighters are gearing up for potential tragedies. It’s the season of gift-giving and joy but unfortunately, the holidays can quickly turn into a nightmare if you’re not careful. Leland Fire Chief Chris Langlois says his...
WOLF

Firefighter hurt in Olyphant fire

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA CO., (WOLF) — One firefighter was hurt while battling a house fire on North Valley Avenue in Olyphant on Saturday. Firefighters responded to the home around 8 PM. Officials determined that the fire started on the rear porch. Officials say that the porch roof collapsed on that...
OLYPHANT, PA
Clinton Herald

Firefighters battle garage fire

CLINTON — Clinton Fire Department personnel responded Friday to a residential garage fire. The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched at 4:12 p.m. Dec. 10 to 92 28th Ave. North for a report of a garage on fire, according to a press release. The press release states units arrived to...
CLINTON, IA
FUN 107

Somerset Fire Likely Caused by Christmas Tree, Officials Say

SOMERSET — Two Somerset residents have been displaced after a house fire destroyed their Gertrude Street home last night. Somerset Fire Chief Jamison Barros said no injuries were reported in the fire, which likely started with a Christmas tree in the house. Firefighters were called out to a structure...
SOMERSET, MA
1077 WRKR

Here Are The Christmas Tree Laws From The Michigan Fire Marshal

We’re in the home stretch of the Christmas countdown and Kalamazoo residents are feeling the holiday spirit. Whether you prefer real or fake Christmas tree, do you know if it’s up to code? I had no idea there are, in fact, rules to celebrating Christmas. The Michigan State Fire Marshal wants your family to have a safe and merry Christmas. Here are the guidelines they encourage you to follow this season:
MICHIGAN STATE
WFXR

Use these safety tips to help avoid a potential Christmas tree fire

(WFXR) – Christmas is just days away. As the holiday approaches, you should not let your guard down over the safety of your Christmas tree. We love the sparkle of the lights and the glistening tinsel, but it’s still important not to create a huge fire hazard with your tree. Lt. Zack Dunnigan with the […]
LIFESTYLE
wgbh.org

Christmas tree fires are not common, regardless of what you've heard

I have never witnessed a Christmas tree fire. I have never spoken to anyone who has witnessed a Christmas tree fire. In my youth, I was warned of the dangers of live trees and the fires they could precipitate, but for the past few Christmastides, I have wondered if they are actually a fire hazard — and I’m not convinced they are.
QUINCY, MA
WHSV

Christmas tree causes house fire in Augusta County

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators said a Christmas tree on a back porch caused a fire which heavily damaged a home in Augusta County. Several agencies responded to the burning home along Poquoson Drive in Stuarts Draft on Christmas morning. According to Greg Schacht, the assistant fire chief in...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
KIII 3News

Dry Christmas tree contributes to house fire on Topeka St., officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A house fire in Corpus Christi Wednesday may have been ignited through a dry Christmas tree, officials with the Corpus Christi Fire Department said. No one was injured in the fire and the Christmas tree was quickly extinguished, but not before causing some damage to the home's living area.
kchanews.com

Keep Real Christmas Trees Watered to Avoid Fire Hazard

‘Tis the season for family, friends and fire, if you’re not careful. Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple says winter and Christmas time fires can be avoided if you take the proper precautions. Whipple cautions never plugging a space heater into a power strip or extension cord. He says...
CHARLES CITY, IA
CBS Boston

Boston Firefighter Taken To Hospital After Jamaica Plain Fire On Christmas Morning

BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston firefighter was injured battling a fire at a vacant building in Jamaica Plain on Christmas morning. The fire department responded to a four-story building at 3313 Washington Street, where smoke could be seen pouring out of windows. The firefighter was transported to a hospital by Boston EMS after a fall, the department said. Companies are working at a 2nd alarm fire in a 4 story 10 unit wood frame building at 3313 Washington Street pic.twitter.com/uU8AYpr5qw — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 25, 2021 Damage is estimated to be $200,000. No one had to be displaced as a result of the fire.  
BOSTON, MA
AZFamily

Christmas tree fire at Phoenix home leaves 5 people displaced

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Christmas tree blaze has left five people displaced at a Phoenix home on Saturday afternoon. Phoenix firefighters say the fire started from a Christmas tree and spread to the attic of a home near 24th Street and Osborn Road. Everyone was able to make it out of the house before firefighters arrived.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Boston

Accidental Fire Displaces 2 In Abington On Christmas Morning

ABINGTON (CBS) — A fire in Abington caused heavy damage and displaced two people on Christmas. Firefighters put out the fire on Arch Street early Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. Crews extinguished an early morning fire on Arch St. this morning. Two people were displaced and no injuries reported. Fire was deemed to be accidental. pic.twitter.com/1HoBsDY7oP — Abington Fire PIO (@AbingtonFDPIO) December 25, 2021 The Abington Fire department says the cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.  
ABINGTON, MA

Community Policy