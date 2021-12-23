Firefighters show Christmas tree fire dangers

BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston firefighter was injured battling a fire at a vacant building in Jamaica Plain on Christmas morning.
The fire department responded to a four-story building at 3313 Washington Street, where smoke could be seen pouring out of windows.
The firefighter was transported to a hospital by Boston EMS after a fall, the department said.
Companies are working at a 2nd alarm fire in a 4 story 10 unit wood frame building at 3313 Washington Street pic.twitter.com/uU8AYpr5qw
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 25, 2021
Damage is estimated to be $200,000. No one had to be displaced as a result of the fire.
