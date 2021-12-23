ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ecuador makes COVID-19 vaccination obligatory

Cover picture for the articleBOGOTA (Reuters) – Ecuador’s government said on Thursday it has made it obligatory for eligible people to be vaccinated against COVID-19, amid an increase in cases and the circulation of new variants of the disease. About 12.4 million Ecuadoreans...

KEYT

Ecuador: Coronavirus vaccination mandatory for most citizens

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador says vaccination against the coronavirus will be mandatory for most citizens. Only Ecuadorians with a medical condition that could be complicated by vaccination will be exempt from the new rule, according to the government. It said Thursday that those people must have documentation to prove it. The government said it was implementing the requirement because of an increase in coronavirus infections and the circulation of new variants such as omicron. Ecuador has enough vaccines to ″immunize the entire population,″ the government says. As of Tuesday, about 77% of 17.3 million people in Ecuador have been vaccinated. More than 920,000 people have received a booster shot.
Viruses, Vaccines, and Covid-19

In this constellation of videos, articles, and links to online resources and websites, explore the science behind vaccines, viruses and public health in the era of COVID-19.
Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory

(Reuters) – Kuwait will require anyone who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for nine months to get a booster shot, the government communication centre tweeted on Monday. Kuwait will also require incoming travellers to quarantine at home for 10 days unless they receive a negative PCR test for...
Live updates: COVID restrictions return in Peru, Ecuador

LIMA, Peru — Some Latin American countries are beginning to reimpose coronavirus restrictions to avoid the spread of the omicron variant over the holiday season despite seeing few reported cases so far. Ecuador and Peru on Tuesday announced some capacity limits at public places, like restaurants and movie theaters....
Greece introduces new coronavirus curbs as Omicron pushes cases up

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece is introducing new restrictions on the hospitality sector from Thursday, bringing forward measures planned for early January as coronavirus infections surge. The decision came a day after authorities announced a new daily record of 21,657 cases, more than double compared to Monday. Authorities said the...
Mexico cut vaccine order with China’s CanSino by over half – sources

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico earlier this year slashed its COVID-19 vaccine order with CanSino Biologics by more than half when it became clear that the Chinese company would deliver far less than agreed, three people familiar with the matter said Wednesday. Mexico informed CanSino in July it would...
Xian fights biggest COVID-19 outbreak in a Chinese city this year

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese city of Xian reported on Thursday another 155 local COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to the highest seen in any Chinese city this year, as infections keep spreading eight days into lockdown for its 13 million people. The northwestern city reported...
Turkey’s COVID-19 cases spike above 40,000 as Omicron spreads

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey logged 40,786 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest since April, and the health minister warned that the Omicron variant had become dominant as Turks celebrated New Year’s Eve without restrictions. “Although there are no restrictions, we recommend that you act as if there...
WHO warns of Covid 'tsunami' as Omicron fuels record surges

A Covid "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said Wednesday, as record surges fuelled by the Omicron variant dampened New Year celebrations around the world once again. Governments are walking a tightrope between anti-virus restrictions and the need to keep societies and economies open, as the highly transmissible variant drove cases to levels never seen before in the United States, Britain, France and Denmark. The blistering surge was illustrated by AFP's tally of 6.55 million new infections reported globally in the week ending Tuesday, the highest the figure has been since the World Health Organization declared a Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. "I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Turkey’s COVID-19 infections exceed 30,000 for first time in two months

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s daily coronavirus cases exceeded 30,000 for the first time since October 19 on Tuesday, health ministry data showed, as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca warned against rising cases due to the Omicron variant. Turkey registered 32,176 infections and 184 deaths from the virus, the data...
Omicron hospitalisation risk around one third of Delta, UK analysis shows

LONDON (Reuters) -The risk of hospitalisation with the Omicron variant of coronavirus is about one-third that of the Delta variant, according to British analysis of more than a million cases of both types in recent weeks. Britain is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant,...
Novavax to submit COVID-19 vaccine EUA request to U.S. FDA next month

-Novavax Inc will submit a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine next month, the company said on Friday. The announcement follows submission of final data related to the vaccine’s manufacturing processes to the regulator, which was a prerequisite for the emergency use authorization application.
U.S. CDC investigating nearly 70 cruise ships hit by COVID-19 cases

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday it was investigating nearly 70 cruise ships after reports of COVID-19 cases on board, as the Omicron variant upended holiday travel over the Christmas weekend. The CDC said COVID-19 cases on 68 ships had met its...
UK reports record high 129,471 new COVID-19 cases

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not bring in new restrictions to limit the spread of the virus this year. The data did not include figures for Scotland and Northern Ireland due to...
