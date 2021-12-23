FDA authorizes a 2nd easy-to-use COVID treatment, Merck's antiviral pill
By Joe Palca
Connecticut Public
3 days ago
As the number of COVID-19 cases around the country continues to climb, keeping people out of the hospital is crucial to avoid overwhelming the health care system. Today, the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for a second therapy that should help with that. Joining us to talk...
PARIS/MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - France has cancelled its order for Merck & Co's (MRK.N) COVID-19 antiviral drug following disappointing trial data and hopes instead to receive Pfizer's (PFE.N) competing drug before the end of January, the health minister said on Wednesday. France is the first country to publicly say...
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. This week Pfizer announced that Paxlovid, its proposed COVID-19 oral medication, reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% if administered within three days of symptoms. If given within five days, the...
Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window. U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s […]
The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
The new COVID-19 medication from the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer that was approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration last week may be risky to take with other medications, according to experts.
U.S. health regulators on Thursday authorized the second pill against COVID-19, providing another easy-to-use medication to battle the rising tide of omicron infections. The Food and Drug Administration announcement on Merck’s molnupiravir comes one day after the agency cleared a competing drug from Pfizer. Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, is likely to become the first-choice treatment against the virus, […]
With doctors gearing up for what could be a fifth wave of COVID-19 fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant, some are warning that several treatments for the virus could be ineffective against the new strain. Monoclonal antibody treatments have proven to be effective in fighting COVID-19, especially as the...
Pfizer’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical company to have its vaccine receive full approval from the Federal Drug Administration. That stamp of approval was given in August. Pfizer had requested full approval in May. Moderna requested full approval from the FDA in June. While it started...
In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced positive results from a phase three trial of its plant-based coronavirus vaccine, the first inoculant of its kind to reach a stage to seek emergency approval.
It is likely that in the “before times”, few Americans knew that independent experts advised the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the safety and efficacy of vaccines, and that the FDA usually took their advice. Less than a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, that quickly changed.
Moderna said Monday that preliminary data showed that its COVID-19 booster shot is effective against the omicron variant of the coronavirus currently surging in the U.S. and around the world. The pharmaceutical company said its current FDA-authorized, 50-microgram booster shot increases antibody levels against omicron 37-fold compared to pre-booster levels.
This holiday season, we are all meeting up with friends and family or thinking about it. And as the omicron variant explodes across the country, getting tested before indoor gatherings is becoming almost a necessity. But many Americans say it's been complicated, if not impossible, to get your hands on at-home tests. Last week, the Biden administration announced it will ship some 500 million at home tests to homes across the country. But it's not clear how quickly those tests can be manufactured or how easy it will be for people to get and pay for them. Joining us to talk about the Biden plan and the best way to test for COVID at home is Dr. Michael Mina. He's an epidemiologist and the chief science officer at eMed, a digital service for health care and testing. Dr. Mina, thank you for joining us.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A new list is out of the symptoms you’re likely to feel if you’ve been infected with the newer omicron variant of COVID-19. You might be likely at first to dismiss it as the common cold. While it appears many of the initial symptoms...
Drug recalls aren’t unusual, and we’ve recently seen quite a few of those. When manufacturers discover issues with certain products, like incorrect dosage, they recall the medicine to prevent it from harming patients. But this is the first time we have seen a top COVID-19 drug recall. Gilead’s...
