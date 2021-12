An 18-year-old Canton teenager was killed in a car crash Friday morning from an intentional action by another driver. This horrific event could have been avoided if the other driver involved had not tried to 'scare' the driver of the on-coming car by his actions on FM 1651 in Van Zandt County this past Friday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Taylor Raper, 18 of Canton, passed away at a Tyler hospital from injuries sustained in the accident. The other driver, Alfonso Medina, 17 of Canton was listed in serious condition at the same hospital and his passenger, Rachel Bice of Canton was listed in stable condition at a Canton hospital after the incident.

CANTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO