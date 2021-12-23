ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selfridges sold to Thai and Austrian alliance in $5 billion deal

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUESSELDORF (Reuters) – Luxury British store chain Selfridges is being sold to a Thai retailer and an Austrian property company in a deal that a source close to the matter said was worth around 4 billion pounds ($5.37 billion). Thailand’s Central Group and Austrian real estate company Signa...

The Independent

Spies, submarines and sparkling wine: Strange diplomatic spats in 2021

It has been a year marked by diplomatic rows. But while the troubles between the US and China, Russia and Ukraine, Belarus and half of Europe, and the two Koreas dominated the headlines, other high-profile and frankly unusual disputes have played out.Here are the top diplomatic spats of 2021 you may have missed: Britain v FranceThe history books are always repeating themselves, especially when it comes to these two countries. The neighbouring rivals may not be the world powers they once were, but both reverted to type throughout 2021.  They clashed on Brexit, security, Covid and fishing. Boris Johnson spoke...
POLITICS
Highsnobiety

Luxury Department Store Selfridges Sells for $5.36 Billion

Following previous speculations, it has now been confirmed that Selfridges has sold for $5.36 billion. Purchased by Thailand's Central Group and Austrian real estate company Signa Holdings, the department store was bought alongside its other UK stores in Birmingham and Manchester, Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Ireland, as well as the Dutch De Bijenkorf.
RETAIL
AFP

Hong Kong retailers forge new path without mainland Chinese tourists

Three years of democracy protests followed by a pandemic have devastated Hong Kong retailers who had grown used to relying on cash from mainland Chinese tourists. The Hong Kong government's proposal of a daily quota, which is reported to be around 1,000, will not have a "significant impact" in boosting tourist spending back to pre-pandemic levels, Savills' Smith said.
RETAIL
The Independent

Thailand's Central retail group, Signa to buy Selfridges

Thailand’s Central Group and Austrian real estate group Signa said Friday they plan to buy luxury British department store chain Selfridges The deal, reportedly worth 4 billion pounds ($5.4 billion), adds to Central's collection of posh retailers that includes Rinascente in Italy Illum in Denmark, Switzerland’s Globus and The KaDeWe Group in Germany.Selfridges was founded in 1908 by Harry Gordon Selfridge and is controlled by the billionaire Weston family of Canada. The group owns 18 department stores including a historic property in London’s Oxford Street shopping district. Central is the retail flagship of the Thai billionaire Chirathivat...
RETAIL
d1softballnews.com

Gb: Austro-Thai consortium buys Selfridges department store – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, DECEMBER 24 – The historic British chain of luxury department stores Selfridges, which has 25 locations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Holland and Canada, was purchased for the sum of 4 billion pounds (4.73 billion euros) by an Austro-Thai consortium. The buyers – according to...
BUSINESS
WWD

A Look at Selfridges Through the Ages

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Selfridges is changing hands once again after nearly 20 years of ownership by the forward-thinking, sustainably minded Weston family. Here, WWD takes a look at some key moments in the British retailer’s 113-year history, as well as its colorful owners and managers, starting with the founder Harry Gordon Selfridge.More from WWDSelfridges unveils Europe's FAO Schwarz flagship destinationNine Places To Visit Between Your Nine-To-Five Shows at LFWMPat McGrath's 'A Technicolour Odyssey' Launch Party at Selfridges 1906: The son of a small-town storekeeper, Harry Gordon Selfridge works his way through the ranks of the Chicago retailer...
RETAIL
hypebeast.com

Selfridges Owners Sell Company for Estimated $5.36 Billion USD

Six months after news first emerged of a potential Selfridges sale, the legendary London store has now been acquired by Thai retail group Central Group and Austrian property company Signa Holding. The joint deal is valued at an estimated £4 billion GBP (approximately $5.36 billion USD). The deal includes...
BUSINESS
WFMZ-TV Online

Britain Thailand Selfridges

Thailand's Central retail group, Signa to buy Selfridges. Thailand's Central Group and Signa of Austria have confirmed plans to buy luxury British department store chain Selfridges. The deal, reportedly worth 4 billion pounds ($5.4 billion), adds to Central and Signa's collection of posh retailers that includes Rinascente in Italy, Illum in Denmark, Switzerland's Globus and The KaDeWe Group in Germany and Austria. The companies said the sale is pending regulatory approvals. Selfridges Group owns 18 department stores including a historic property in London's Oxford Street shopping district. The acquisition is Central's latest as it expands globally from its base in Thailand, where the retailing conglomerate owns many leading retail outlets and malls.
BUSINESS
