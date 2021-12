BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman faces federal charges for allegedly fraudulently obtaining more than $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds. A federal indictment returned Wednesday charges 35-year-old Nichelle Henson with filing fraudulent applications as multiple businesses to obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans. “It is reprehensible that fraudsters try to take advantage of this global pandemic to line their own pockets,” said the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron. “As charged in the indictment unsealed today, Nichelle Henson allegedly fraudulently obtained more than $1.6 million in federal funds at the expense of honest business owners who were...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO