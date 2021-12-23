ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock lifts Milwaukee past St. Xavier (Illinois) 74-52

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Devon Hancock had 18 points to carry Milwaukee to a 74-52 win over St. Xavier (Illinois) on Thursday. DeAndre Gholston...

Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
Walker gets triple-double as Knicks beat Hawks 101-87

NEW YORK (AP) -- Kemba Walker became the seventh NBA player with a triple-double on Christmas, and the New York Knicks beat the depleted Atlanta Hawks 101-87 on Saturday for their first win on the holiday in a decade. Julius Randle had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks...
NBA
Deadline

Hawai’i Bowl Canceled As Covid Impacts Second College Bowl Game Of Season

The University of Hawai’i has been forced to bow out of playing in the Hawai’i Bowl, which was scheduled to kick off in its traditional Christmas Eve TV slot this evening on ESPN. The host school, which was to play Memphis in Honolulu, cited Covid issues within the football program and pulled out late Thursday night, forcing the cancellation. “The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision,” athletics director David Matlin said. “The recent surge in Covid-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches,...
NFL
Thunder beat New Orleans 117-112, end Pelicans' 4-game run

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and rookie Aaron Wiggins added a career-high 24 as Oklahoma City beat New Orleans 117-112 Sunday night, snapping the Pelicans' four-game win streak. Wiggins, who had never scored in double figures this season, eclipsed his previous season best by halftime when...
NBA
College Basketball: Syracuse v. Brown preview

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The recent spike of COVID-19 in Onondaga County has affected thousands of Central New Yorkers, including dozens of players on the Syracuse Men’s Basketball team. The Orange were forced to postpone their last two games against Lehigh (12/18) and Cornell (12/21) due to COVID-19 issues surrounding the team. Head coach, Jim Boeheim said 14 out of the 20 players and managers on the team tested positive for COVID-19 during the middle part of December, just days after the 79-75 loss to Georgetown. Syracuse was able to pick up a game against Brown (12/27) to offset the postponement of either the Lehigh or Cornell game, which may or may not be made up because nothing is guaranteed during a pandemic. Putting COVID-19 aside, the Orange is looking to get back in the win column for the first time in almost a month. Syracuse’s last win came back on December 4 during a 63-60 road win against Florida State. The Orange have lost its last two games, including a 67-53 defeat to Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic, followed by the four point loss to Georgetown.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS LA

No. 5 UCLA, No. 8 USC Announce Postponements Due To COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Both of Los Angeles’ Top-10 ranked men’s college basketball teams, No. 5 UCLA and No. 8 USC, have announced future postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks within their respective programs. The Bruins (8-1) are postponing their highly anticipated matchup against No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 30, as well as their games against Arizona State on New Year’s Day. UCLA has yet to play since their 67-56 victory against Marquette on Dec. 11. The Bruins have paused all team-related activities and have either postponed or canceled their last five games. UCLA's upcoming home games against Arizona (Dec. 30) and Arizona State...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland men’s basketball game vs. Loyola Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 protocols

The Maryland men’s basketball team’s home game against Loyola Maryland scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Greyhounds’ program. The game will not be rescheduled. Maryland is looking for a replacement opponent. The Terps (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten Conference) have not played since a 70-68 win over then-No. 20 Florida on Dec. 12 at the Basketball Hall of Fame ...
MARYLAND STATE
NBA virus numbers still rising, expanded testing begins

The way Miami's Caleb Martin sees things, he's lucky. He just missed seven games while completing the NBA's health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus, the worst of his symptoms being a couple days of fatigue. And when looking at the still-rising numbers of positive tests around the league right now, Martin offered a stark assessment.
NBA

