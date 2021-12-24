College women’s basketball: Syracuse has been in giving mood all season

The Syracuse University women’s basketball team discovered the joy of giving to each other long before the holiday season.

The Orange recently closed its nonconference slate on a six-game win streak, thriving under first-year acting head coach Vonn Read in the five-out offensive system predicated on ball movement and trust among a unit of mostly newcomers.

Syracuse (8-4 overall, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) is scheduled to resume league play Thursday at North Carolina in a 4 p.m. matchup to be televised on the ACC Network.

“We’re playing out of joy, we’re all having fun doing it and that’s why we’re a completely different team, it was just about all of us getting used to each other as players,” said Christianna Carr, the senior guard and first-year transfer from Kansas State.

“The best thing about it is we’ve found joy in finding each other on the court and the conversation on the court, always trying to find one more (pass) and getting excited for each other,” she added. “It kind of starts to flow naturally for us and it’s not something we have to force or talk about anymore.”

The Orange is averaging 80.2 points and 17.8 assists per game while connecting on 8.9 attempts from behind the 3-point arc, all of which rank third among ACC teams.

All five starters are averaging double figures in scoring and SU is the only ACC team with four players among the league’s top 20 scorers.

Senior guard and Baylor transfer Chrislyn Carr (15.6 points per game) has led the way and ranks fifth in the ACC, followed by Teisha Hyman (14.3), who is having a resurgent season returning from an ACL tear that kept her out all of last season at SU.

Hyman also leads the ACC with 2.7 steals per game and is second with 5.3 assists on average. She was named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association National Player of the Week on Dec. 7.

Christianna Carr (13.8) and Naje Murray (13.1) — the graduate senior guard from Texas Tech — are also among the league’s scoring leaders while Maryland transfer Alaysia Styles (10.8) rounds out the starters averaging double figures.

The performance has been fueled by four transfers in the starting unit and nine newcomers among the top 10 players in minutes average, none of whom were active for SU last season.

“They have a heart for one another, it’s evident in how they play and how they share the ball, and it’s really unique,” Read said. “I say to myself all the time that I’m really blessed to get a team that had never played together, get all of these new players, that can not look good, and they’ve made it look really easy and I’m really proud of them.”

Syracuse has won all five games in the month of December and was forced to postpone its most recent outing against Siena on Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns within the Saints program following positive tests from a recent opponent.

The unbeaten month started with a 97-91 upset of then 18th-ranked Ohio State, including a program-record 116 points in a Dec. 5 victory over Central Connecticut State, and a season-high 28 assists in an 86-46 blowout win over Clemson on Dec. 11.

The overall six-game stretch started Nov. 28 with a win over Colgate and each win came in the Carrier Dome to mark the longest home win streak in nearly 10 years, two shy of matching the eight straight in 2011. Syracuse had dropped three straight in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament at the Bahamas prior to reeling off the consecutive wins.

“I don’t think we were playing together in the Bahamas,” Hyman said. “I think we’re trusting each other a little bit more and the ball movement has been the key for us.”

Syracuse players were determined to gain familiarity and build a collective bond through a slew of off-court activities. Their impromptu trips included visiting an area haunted house, bowling, laser tag, team dinners, ropes courses and escape rooms at the Destiny USA mall, among other hangouts.

Their most recent outing was a “Secret Santa,” gift exchange earlier this week. Christianna Carr pointed to the thoughtfulness behind each present signifying how well they have come to know each other since initially converging on campus.

“I think all these little activities we do off the court help just remind our team that it’s about more than just basketball,” Christianna Carr said.

“When you’re in a team setting, a lot of it is spent planning, not doing a whole lot of talking, it’s a lot of listening and thinking, so doing things like this helps take the load off of our team and puts us in a space where we can bond without the thought of basketball, so I think it really does help.”

WILLIAMS TO REDSHIRT

Syracuse sophomore forward Priscilla Williams recently announced plans to sit out the season and redshirt while recovering from an undisclosed injury.

The team’s only returning starter posted to her Instagram account earlier this month: “I have come to the decision that I will redshirt this basketball season but will still support my team till the end, thank you for all the love, prayers and support. I’ll be back soon.”

The 6-foot-2 guard from Houston averaged 8.7 points and 3.2 assists while starting 21 games as a true freshman last year.

Williams left a game against Florida State last March in the ACC Tournament after appearing to hit her head on the court at the end of a scary fall and has not suited up for SU since. She has been present for team activities throughout the season.

Williams and team officials have not linked her absence to that incident and Read had consistently expressed optimism on her status earlier this year.

TRANSFER MILESTONES

Christianna Carr and Naje Murray each surpassed career scoring milestones early in their respective SU tenures.

Carr scored the 1,000th point of her collegiate career Nov. 17 against Morgan State. She played her first three seasons at Kansas State.

Murray eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career Dec. 5 in a win over Central Connecticut State. The 5-foot-6 guard and team co-captain played for Texas Tech last year and two prior seasons at San Diego State.