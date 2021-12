Belgium has become the latest European country to shut down cinemas, as well as concert halls and other entertainment venues, in an effort to stop the spread of the highly-contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Belgium government on Wednesday said it would close all movie theaters starting this weekend. Other measures, including banning sports fans from stadiums and tightening capacity restrictions for shops, are intended to prevent a new wave of omicron infections from swapping the country’s over-burdened health system. Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo did not rule out stricter restrictions should COVID-19 cases rise in the coming days. Last...

