ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House promises to help development of two antiviral pills, defends administration’s efforts

By Basil John
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271GA7_0dUtzHzv00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A second antiviral pill now has emergency use authorization from the FDA to fight the COVID-19 virus. But Americans will still have to wait and do their part to fend off the virus. With not just one, but two COVID-19 antiviral pills in the works, the White House is getting ready to support both Pfizer and Merck .

“We’ve purchased 10 million of the Pfizer doses. We will not get the full package of that until the summer. We’ve also purchased three million Merck doses, which were just approved today and we expect to get the majority of those by the end of January,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Psaki says the federal government is prepared to do whatever it can to push these pills out.

“All tools are on the table, including the use of the defense production act,” Psaki said.

However, the administration wants to remind Americans that the best way to fend off the virus is to get vaccinated and get boosted. As Americans stand in long lines for testing in many cities around the country, Psaki defended the administration’s efforts so far.

Merck pill approved as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19

“We’re not where we need to be on testing. No one is saying we are. That’s why we’ve tried to take additional rapid steps and be as bold and ambitious as we can,” Psaki said.

And in an exclusive interview with World News Tonight anchor David Muir, President Joe Biden said the U.S. has come a long way in the past year.

“Last Christmas we were in a situation where we had significantly fewer vaccinated, emergency rooms were filled, we had serious backups in hospitals that were causing great difficulties,” the president said.

Pfizer pill becomes 1st authorized home COVID treatment in the US

Multiple areas around the world are taking steps to mitigate the impact of the virus during the holidays. The White House says people can still enjoy this time of year with their families.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pfizer antiviral pills for Covid may be risky when taken with other medications, experts warn

Pfizer’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Business Insider

Biden administration turned down public health expert plan in late October that called for manufacturing and sending over 700 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans ahead of holidays, per Vanity Fair report

The Biden administration turned down a COVID-19 mass testing plan in late October, per Vanity Fair. Experts in the meeting called for 732 million rapid at-home tests to be produced and distributed per month. They expected a holiday surge, but WH officials said that test manufacturers did not have capacity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. authorizes Merck pill as second at-home COVID-19 treatment

(Reuters) -The U.S. on Thursday authorized Merck & Co's antiviral pill for COVID-19 for certain high-risk adult patients, a day after giving a broader go-ahead to a similar but more effective treatment here from Pfizer Inc. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Merck’s drug could be used when other...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
David Muir
Person
Joe Biden
spectrumlocalnews.com

FDA authorizes oral antiviral Merck pill to treat COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized Merck's oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19, the second such pill to be cleared for use in the United States. The move comes one day after federal health regulators authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, and weeks after a panel of advisers to the FDA narrowly voted to approve the Merck pill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiviral#Weather#Pill#Nexstar#Americans#The White House#World News#Covid
Fox News

White House defends COVID variant preparedness

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
POTUS
AFP

US health regulator authorizes Pfizer's Covid pill as Omicron surges

The United States on Wednesday authorized Pfizer's anti-Covid pill for high-risk people aged 12 and up, as a surge of cases driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant threatened holiday plans and Americans struggled to find tests. The authorization comes as cases surge across the United States, where testing remains a challenge, with long lines reminiscent of the early part of the pandemic seen across US cities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ijpr.org

First doses of Paxlovid, Pfizer's new COVID pill, are released to states

A federal agency has released the first allocations of Paxlovid, the new COVID-19 treatment from Pfizer, to states and territories. The federal government has a contract for 10 million courses of the treatment and is providing the medicine free to state and territorial health departments. The government acknowledges that supplies...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
White House
FiercePharma

Pfizer's megablockbuster-to-be COVID pill Paxlovid scores FDA nod

In the years-long battle against COVID-19, has a new age dawned with the emergence of antiviral pills to fight infection?. On Wednesday, the FDA sanctioned Pfizer’s Paxlovid for emergency use. The drug is a highly anticipated oral medicine for recently infected individuals who are at a high risk of progressing to a severe form of the disease. For Pfizer, the authorization will bring another massive pandemic windfall.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
abc27 News

abc27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy