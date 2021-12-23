ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Turning Point USA event brought extremists and politicians together in Phoenix

By Jerod MacDonald-Evoy
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkZ7T_0dUtz04p00

Far-right extremists, some with white nationalist beliefs, converged and met with politicians from across the country and state at Turning Point USA’s “AmericaFest” just before Christmas in downtown Phoenix for four days.

Turning Point, which is headquartered in Phoenix, is a right-leaning organization that aims to mobilize young conservatives, primarily on college campuses, but the week’s event featured speakers that ranged across the conservative spectrum.

The major draw at the event was Kyle Rittenhouse, the acquitted shooter from Kenosha, Wisconsin who has received an outpouring of support from student conservative groups in the state, some with controversial backgrounds .

However, the event ended up becoming a major way for influencers from more extreme ideologies within the far-right to meet and interact with local and national politicians.

One of those controversial figures was Greyson Arnold, who has used his social media pages to post memes lauding Nazis as the “pure race” and lament the American victory in World War II. He also called Adolf Hitler a “complicated historical figure.”

And in one Instagram post provided to the Arizona Mirror by independent extremism researcher Arizona Right Wing Watch , Arnold posted the logo of Stormfront, the first major hate site on the internet that was founded by Don Black, the former leader of the Alabama Ku Klux Klan. The logo is the Celtic Cross, a common white supremacist symbol , emblazoned with the words “White Pride World Wide.”

“God is on our side because our fight is righteous,” he declared.

Arnold was photographed alongside Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward at an event that took place across the street from the TPUSA event put on by the Republicans for National Renewal and co-hosted by a group called the American Populist Union.

Across the street, Kari Lake, Blake Masters, Kelli Ward, Sen. Wendy Rogers Anthony Kern, Rep. Mark Finchem, and Rep. Paul Gosar joined the event thrown by RNR who’s leadership team has ties to Identity Evropa. Here they are hanging with Proud Boy videographer Tomas Morales. pic.twitter.com/RhHckLv90a

— AZ Right Wing Watch (@az_rww) December 20, 2021

The American Populist Union is a “groyper” group that in Arizona is led in part by an individual who has shared anti-semetic messages that led to the removal of his Twitter account.

Groypers ,” are a subset of the white nationalist community who often troll conservatives who they feel are not extreme enough. Though loosely organized and members of many different groups, groypers are almost all followers of white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

One of the main goals of groypers is to push conservatives in a white nationalist direction and one of their strategies is by presenting their views in a mainstream appearance or within mainstream organizations.

Arnold posted prior to the event that Congressman Paul Gosar, R-Prescott, said he was “interested” in attending an event called “76Fest,” a gathering of groypers that has included TPUSA speakers, despite many of the people associated with it sharing outright antisemetic posts on social media , some from Neo-Nazi accounts.

Gosar’s office declined to comment on this story. Ward did not respond to a request for comment.

Other far-right influencers were present as well and given access, such as Micajah Jackson, who took a plea deal for his role in the riot at the Capitol alongside the Arizona chapter of the Proud Boys.

Jackson was given press credentials by TPUSA, something the organization has done in the past for other local extremist organizations, where he interviewed many attendees.

Jackson holds many far-right beliefs such as claiming FBI agents engaged in “psyops” should be “exiled” and equated the transgender flag to the flag used by the fascist party of WWII Italy .

TPUSA did not respond to multiple requests for comment. TPUSA and groypers have a long history as they have attacked it for not having a truly “America First” agenda that they see as “pro white.” However, the organization has lately been using the phrase and terminology much more often.

The phrase “America First” was used as far back as 1896 by President William McKinley, but it became prominent in isolationist and xenophobic circles in the 1920s when the Ku Kluk Klan adopted the phrase “America First” in the 1920s . It was later promoted by American Nazi sympathizers . And David Duke, the former Grand Wizard of the KKK, would go on to use the term when describing his foreign policy platform as a U.S. Senate candidate.

“America First” has now become the rallying cry for white nationalists.

The post Turning Point USA event brought extremists and politicians together in Phoenix appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 28

Gary Guadagnino
3d ago

Guess if you don’t agree with them, they must be extremist! Surprised you guys didn’t call them racist. Hard to keep up with all the labels you give to people you don’t like

Reply(4)
15
Uncle Draza
3d ago

It's amazing how the media (aka The 5th Column) vilifies anyone and everyone who believes that American politicians should put the welfare of American Citizens first. We are seeing firsthand what happens when a particular political party, The Democrats don't do that and they have control of the media and education systems. They churn-out anti-American Marxists who use the educational system and media to warp the minds of the low-information masses.

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Arizona Mirror

Fractious final day ends with acrimony and accusations as redistricting commission splits on legislative map

After a brief burst of bipartisan consensus in the middle of the process, Arizona’s redistricting commission ended their work Wednesday with an acrimonious split vote and accusations of violations of the state constitution. The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission on Wednesday approved the final congressional and legislative maps that the state will use until 2032. Unlike […] The post Fractious final day ends with acrimony and accusations as redistricting commission splits on legislative map appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Former staffer sues Sen. Wendy Rogers

Flagstaff Republican Wendy Rogers’ former assistant is suing the senator, her husband and the state, alleging wrongful termination, assault and emotional distress. The post Former staffer sues Sen. Wendy Rogers appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Heated day of partisan fighting ends with unlikely agreement on congressional map

After a day of accusations, recriminations and partisan sniping, the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission found its way to what seemed like an improbable consensus and paved the way for a possible unanimous vote on the final version of the congressional map the state will use for the next decade.  The AIRC reached an agreement on […] The post Heated day of partisan fighting ends with unlikely agreement on congressional map appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Commissioners debate competitive legislative districts as final decision looms

Members of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission reached potential compromises on proposed changes to a handful of competitive legislative districts, and are considering a possible solution to the vexing problem of how to balance Native American voting rights against the interests of non-tribal residents in the White Mountains, as they near their self-imposed deadline to […] The post Commissioners debate competitive legislative districts as final decision looms appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Wisconsin State
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Government
Arizona Mirror

Democrats notch big wins in redistricting votes as final maps take shape

Democrats got a pair of big wins Friday in determining the direction of the state’s next legislative and congressional districts when the chairwoman of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission voted to adopt their maps, a rare split in which she went against her Republican colleagues. As its new starting point, the AIRC is using a […] The post Democrats notch big wins in redistricting votes as final maps take shape appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Republicans hold the edge as Arizona redistricting nears completion

Democrats at the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission notched a rare win as the independent chairwoman sided with them on a starting point for the congressional map, only to see the GOP make gains when the new districts were unveiled. In one of those districts, Democratic Commissioner Shereen Lerner and Republican Commissioner Doug York forged an […] The post Republicans hold the edge as Arizona redistricting nears completion appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelli Ward
Person
Adolf Hitler
Arizona Mirror

Court says AG has enough information for case against Google

An Arizona judge says that the state has collected more than enough material from tech behemoth Google and it’s time to move onto a trial over the company’s privacy policy. Eleven months after he first said the state’s case could move to a trial, Judge Timothy Thomason said last week that the state needs to […] The post Court says AG has enough information for case against Google appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
POLITICS
Arizona Mirror

Pascua Yaqui Tribe awarded grant to support domestic violence prosecution efforts

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has received a grant for more than $100,000 to support their rights as a sovereign nation to prosecute non-Native offenders of domestic violence-related crimes committed within their community. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) provides grants through the Tribal Jurisdiction Program, which provides support and technical […] The post Pascua Yaqui Tribe awarded grant to support domestic violence prosecution efforts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Arizona Mirror

I came here legally when I was 2. Immigration backlogs are keeping me from the American dream

This month, I’m submitting my undergraduate application to the honors college at Arizona State University. That’s where I hope to study political science and eventually become a Constitutional lawyer. But instead of dreaming about my future, I couldn’t be more stressed out. In a few short years, I’ll be forced to leave Phoenix, where I’ve […] The post I came here legally when I was 2. Immigration backlogs are keeping me from the American dream appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

The biggest crisis in Arizona is a leadership deficit

Raise your hand if you’re excited for the 2022 election! Anyone?   That’s what I thought. Arizonans, including political nerds such as me, have little reason for excitement, even though the results of next year’s election could mean the difference between saving or undoing our nation’s democracy. The reason for the malaise is simple: far too […] The post The biggest crisis in Arizona is a leadership deficit appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turning Point Usa#White Supremacist#Other White#White Identity#Extremists#Americafest#Nazis#American#The Arizona Mirror#Arizona Right Wing Watch#Stormfront#The Alabama Ku Klux Klan#The Celtic Cross#Gop#Republicans#National Renewal
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Arizona’s enigmatic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

For Latinos, Build Back Better provides transformational change — and hope

Even in its scaled-back form, President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act offers nothing less than transformational change for the American people — but even more so for Latinos in Arizona and nationwide. The bill’s roughly $2 trillion investment in our nation’s “human infrastructure” will better the lives of millions of Latino families, a major […] The post For Latinos, Build Back Better provides transformational change — and hope appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
U.S. POLITICS
Arizona Mirror

Biden administration resists Democrats’ pleas on student debt relief as deadline nears

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats are urging the White House to extend the freeze on student loan repayments, and for the president to cancel up to $50,000 of student debt — but so far the administration is not budging. The standoff is one of the more noticeable splits between President Joe Biden and members of his […] The post Biden administration resists Democrats’ pleas on student debt relief as deadline nears appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
POTUS
Arizona Mirror

Redistricting commission plans for milestone vote between Republican, Dem proposals

Final maps are still a little ways off, but the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission will hit a major turning point at its next meeting when it will decide whether to move forward with either the Democratic or Republican proposals as its only template. At the commission’s meeting on Monday, independent Chairwoman Erika Neuberg said it […] The post Redistricting commission plans for milestone vote between Republican, Dem proposals  appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
Arizona Mirror

BIA launches new website spotlighting Missing and Murdered Indigenous people cases

It’s been six months since Ella Mae Begay went missing near her home in Tòłikan (Sweetwater), in northeastern Arizona, and her family has done everything in their power to raise awareness on the case through on-the-ground search parties, social media campaigns, memorial walks and motorcycle runs. “I really appreciate how everybody’s come together so far, […] The post BIA launches new website spotlighting Missing and Murdered Indigenous people cases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Arizona Mirror

‘Don’t lessen our power’: Tribal voters wait to see how redistricting treats them

With no real public education campaign in place to let Arizonans know even the basics of redistricting, the work of educating voters about the once-a-decade process of redrawing Arizona’s political boundaries fell to advocacy groups. And for groups that work in Arizona’s rural Native American communities, that work was even harder. The Arizona Independent Redistricting […] The post ‘Don’t lessen our power’: Tribal voters wait to see how redistricting treats them appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House Dems pass anti-Islamophobia bill, condemn Boebert remarks

The U.S. House following a vitriolic debate passed a bill along party lines Tuesday night to create a State Department office that would counter Islamophobia worldwide. Democrats said a conflict much closer to home showed the need to confront anti-Muslim bigotry. The bill sponsored by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), picked up momentum after Colorado Republican […] The post U.S. House Dems pass anti-Islamophobia bill, condemn Boebert remarks appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s giant social and climate spending bill on Thursday night appeared stalled in the U.S. Senate for some time to come, a deep frustration for congressional Democrats who aimed to pass the ambitious package by the Christmas recess. At risk also is a temporary expansion of the child tax credit, the […] The post Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

1K+
Followers
531
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy