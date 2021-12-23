ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TDLR: Move over, slow down during holiday driving

The Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation is urging drivers to be vigilant for tow trucks and other emergency vehicles while on the roads this holiday season. Motorists are asked to slow down or move over for emergency vehicles such as police cars...

San Angelo LIVE!

In Texas It's the Law: Move Over & Slow Down for Emergency Vehicles

SAN ANGELO, TX – As they travel Texas roadways during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, motorists are urged to slow down or move over for stopped emergency vehicles including tow trucks, police cars and fire trucks. Texas law requires drivers to slow down at least 20 miles...
bonnersferryherald.com

Extra Patrols Target Impaired Driving During Holiday Season

BONNERS FERRY — Beginning this weekend, officers from Bonners Ferry Police Department will partner with law enforcement agencies across Idaho to keep families whole this holiday season. Friday, December 17, through New Year’s Day officers from nearly 50 agencies will participate in extra patrols to find and arrest drunk...
KIVI-TV

How to prepare for winter driving conditions over holidays

Before hitting the road for the holidays, make sure you’re prepared for winter driving conditions. The Idaho Transportation Department keeps roads clear for drivers all winter long, including on holidays. “Our snowplow operators are working around the clock and this is what they do every winter so they are...
ABC6.com

MADD, RIDOT, to team up to prevent drunk driving during holiday season

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE)- MADD and RIDOT are working together to prevent drunk driving during this year’s holiday season. MADD sponsored Wednesday’s press conference at the Warwick Mall announcing the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The purpose of the program is to honor victims who...
peakofohio.com

Troopers Urge Sober Driving During Christmas Holiday

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to drive sober. Troopers will focus on removing impaired drivers from the roadways in an effort to reduce fatal and injury crashes. In 2020, there were 10 fatal crashes that killed 12 people during the four-day holiday period. Of the 10 fatalities...
Augusta Free Press

Responsible driving rings true during the holiday season

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The holidays are a time to spend with loved ones, and even though this year’s celebrations will continue to look a little different, one thing will never change – driving responsibly means everyone can get home for the holidays safely.
WCIA

State police: move over, slow down for stopped vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — To mark Scott’s Law Day on December 23, Illinois State Police are reminding holiday travelers that they’re required to slow down and move over for any vehicle that has its hazard or emergency lights on. That could be a car or tow truck on the side of the road or a […]
click orlando

Florida’s top cop warns of impaired driving dangers during the holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the holiday season underway, state, and local officials are teaming up to warn Floridians about the dangers of impaired driving. Attorney General Ashley Moody met with the Florida Highway Patrol and law enforcement during a news conference in Orlando Monday. “What we are talking about...
The Sault News

Winter storm doesn't slow down food drive

SAULT STE. MARIE — A local food drive resulted in three tons of food and over $2,300 donated for local families in need this holiday season.  Chippewa County Sheriff Mike Bitnar and Chippewa County Commissioner Scott Shackleton set Dec. 4 as the date for the annual food drive. According to a previous press...
Victorville Daily Press

First responders find vehicle upside down in the Mojave River in Hesperia

Rescue personnel on Christmas Eve found a vehicle found upside down in the high and fast-flowing Mojave River near the Deep Creek Dam in Hesperia. San Bernardino County Fire began a rescue operation after receiving the 9:30 a.m. Friday call but before rescue personnel entered the water the California Highway Patrol reported the driver escaped from the vehicle and went home, Battalion Chief Steve Tracy said.
CBS Boston

‘Cars Sliding Off The Roads’: Massachusetts Drivers Asked To Avoid Travel On Icy Christmas Morning

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts drivers are being asked to avoid traveling on Christmas morning after freezing rain turned roads icy. Massachusetts State Police said “icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state” and “troopers are responding to cars sliding off the roads. They shared a photo of a car off a slippery road in Central Massachusetts. “If you can avoid or delay driving please do so,” police said. Icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state. Patrols in the Troops are responding to cars sliding off the roads. Roads are being treated. If you can avoid or delay driving please do so. This photo is from central Mass., Troop C. Stay safe. https://t.co/XzKn6ouSoK pic.twitter.com/kJMlNip3Xz — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 25, 2021 MassDOT had as many as 948 pieces of equipment deployed for snow and ice operations statewide Saturday morning. From the Marlboro to New Hampshire, where there was a 15-car crash due to icy conditions, signs along I-495 read “Reduce Speed For Black Ice.” The Topsfield DPW also said conditions are “extremely icy” Saturday morning. In Wilmington, police said residents are seeing icy conditions all over town. “We have received numerous 911 calls for crashes and people slipping and falling on the ice,” police said.
vvng.com

Christmas morning crash shuts down Highway 138 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Highway 138 was closed on Christmas morning after a head-on traffic collision. It happened at about 7:15 am, on SR-138 between Coriander Drive and Summit Post Office Road in the City of Hesperia. San Bernardino County Fire responded to the call and...
