ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

A Christmas Nativity

muleshoejournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoxes full of Christmas decorations came out of storage after Thanksgiving, and the process of creating holiday twinkle and shine commenced. I dug through one box and took out a Christmas memory that hasn’t missed many Christmases, my very plain, plastic, worn-out nativity set. At some point in...

www.muleshoejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
AFP

Bethlehem subdued for second pandemic Christmas

In Bethlehem's Manger Square, visitors in Santa hats and scouts beating drums marked Christmas Eve on Friday, but numbers were lower than usual as coronavirus fears overshadowed celebrations for a second straight year. For him, as for many shopkeepers around Manger Square, "there is nothing to say about Christmas".
FESTIVAL
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Traditions#Christmas Story#Merry Christmas#My Christmas#Boring S Variety Store#Dime#Woolworth
cedarcityutah.com

St. George store needs help providing Christmas for hundreds of Native American kids

ST. GEORGE — M & S Turquoise in St. George has launched its annual “Shivwits Toy Drive” to benefit Native American families in Southern Utah during the holiday season. The effort to bring Christmas to children and families living on the Shivwits Reservation, as well as other Native American bands in the area, has been spearheaded by Jim Sevy, part-owner of M&S Turquoise, a family run enterprise that includes a retail store located at 53 East St. George Blvd. in St. George, as well as a wholesale organization that distributes all over the western United States.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Sidney Daily News

Live Nativity

A car drives past a scene of baby Jesus in a manger complete with a live donkey in the First Church of the Nazarene’s Live Nativity Drive Thru Sunday, Dec. 12. The annual event depicts the events surrounding Jesus’ birth in the Bible with live actors and live animals.
RELIGION
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Live Nativity on Evansville’s West Side Will Be an Immersive Christmas Experience

Regardless of your religious/spiritual resume or affiliation, odds are you familiar with the Christian nativity scene, which depicts the birth of Jesus. You've probably seen a nativity with dolls, statues, or little characters, you have maybe even seen a live nativity - but there's a church on the west side of Evansville that is taking a whole new approach to the nativity.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Victoria Advocate

Nativity horizontal

As Christmas and New Year’s approaches, area clergy offered their reflections on the meaning of Christmas and some perspective on the new year ahead. The staff of the Price County Review wish everyone a happy holiday season and a bright new year ahead.
RELIGION
countryliving.com

The Cambridge children love this 'cheeky' Christmas decoration at grandma's house

There’s one 'cheeky' decoration sure to make Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis laugh at Christmastime, according to their other Grandma. In a precious insight into Christmas with the Middletons, Kate’s mum Carole has revealed that festive traditions in her house are never "too serious"...
WORLD
Park Rapids Enterprise

From ethnic nativity scenes to hundreds of vintage ornaments, Christmas decorating evokes joy for Sabins

If it weren’t on the banks of the Crow Wing River, you might think you had entered Santa Claus’ house. This home glistens with twinkling lights. Nativity scenes from around the world are tucked in special corners. Garland, candles and poinsettias festoon almost every room. Each of the dozen-plus Christmas trees are uniquely decorated. Delicious treats on festive dinnerware greet visitors.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy