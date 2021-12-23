ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists from historically excluded groups face a hostile obstacle course

By Asmeret Asefaw Berhe
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInclusive and equitable geoscience requires identification and removal of structural barriers to participation. Replacing the leaky pipeline metaphor with that of a hostile obstacle course demands that those with power take the lead. You have full access to this article via your institution. Geoscience remains one of the least...

www.nature.com

Eos

Hostile Workplaces Drive Minorities from the Geosciences

Recruitment efforts have helped even out gender divides and increase the presence of people from minoritized groups in Earth, space, and ecological sciences (ESE), but hostile workplace conditions and the persistence of discriminatory, sexist, ableist, and racist behaviors continue to damage retention rates, a new survey has found. “I don’t...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Natural selection for imprecise vertical transmission in host"“microbiota systems

How and when the microbiome modulates host adaptation remains an evolutionary puzzle, despite evidence that the extended genetic repertoire of the microbiome can shape host phenotypes and fitness. One complicating factor is that the microbiome is often transmitted imperfectly across host generations, leading to questions about the degree to which the microbiome contributes to host adaptation. Here, using an evolutionary model, we demonstrate that decreasing vertical transmission fidelity can increase microbiome variation, and thus phenotypic variation, across hosts. When the most beneficial microbial genotypes change unpredictably from one generation to the next (for example, in variable environments), hosts can maximize fitness by increasing the microbiome variation among offspring, as this improves the chance of there being an offspring with the right microbial combination for the next generation. Imperfect vertical transmission can therefore be adaptive in varying environments. We characterize how selection on vertical transmission is shaped by environmental conditions, microbiome changes during host development and the contribution of other factors to trait variation. We illustrate how environmentally dependent microbial effects can favour intermediate transmission and set our results in the context of examples from natural systems. We also suggest research avenues to empirically test our predictions. Our model provides a basis to understand the evolutionary pathways that potentially led to the wide diversity of microbe transmission patterns found in nature.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Lithium enhances the antitumour effect of temozolomide against TP53 wild-type glioblastoma cells via NFAT1/FasL signaling

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. Figures 2G and 6C were incorrectly presented. In Fig. 2G, the cytoplasmic protein blot of Hsp90 as loading control was incorrectly used. The authors misused the total protein blot of Hsp90 in Fig. 2E. This mistake occurred during the assembly of Fig. 2G. In Fig. 6C, on the left, the representative images of TUNEL assay were incorrectly used. The mistake occurred during preparing the left panel of Fig. 6C, the authors used pictures from a wrong data fold. This correction does not change the results or conclusion of this study. The authors apologize for the mistake.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 induces acute respiratory distress syndrome in human ACE2-transgenic mice

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 439 (2021) Cite this article. The development of animal models for COVID-19 is essential for basic research and drug/vaccine screening. Previously reported COVID-19 animal models need to be established under a high biosafety level condition for the utilization of live SARS-CoV-2, which greatly limits its application in routine research. Here, we generate a mouse model of COVID-19 under a general laboratory condition that captures multiple characteristics of SARS-CoV-2-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) observed in humans. Briefly, human ACE2-transgenic (hACE2) mice were intratracheally instilled with the formaldehyde-inactivated SARS-CoV-2, resulting in a rapid weight loss and detrimental changes in lung structure and function. The pulmonary pathologic changes were characterized by diffuse alveolar damage with pulmonary consolidation, hemorrhage, necrotic debris, and hyaline membrane formation. The production of fatal cytokines (IL-1Î², TNF-Î±, and IL-6) and the infiltration of activated neutrophils, inflammatory monocyte-macrophages, and T cells in the lung were also determined, suggesting the activation of an adaptive immune response. Therapeutic strategies, such as dexamethasone or passive antibody therapy, could effectively ameliorate the disease progression in this model. Therefore, the established mouse model for SARS-CoV-2-induced ARDS in the current study may provide a robust tool for researchers in the standard open laboratory to investigate the pathological mechanisms or develop new therapeutic strategies for COVID-19 and ARDS.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Become a Data Scientist in 2022: A Practical 52-Week Course

A complete data science course that covers statistics, SQL, Python, math, and more. If you have been thinking about making a career switch to data science or have been watching tutorials to learn data science on your own but feel unsure on what to learn next, here is a complete 52-week course that will teach you most of the stuff you need to become a data scientist in 2022.
YOUTUBE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Contribution of conspecific negative density dependence to species diversity is increasing towards low environmental limitation in Japanese forests

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98025-5, published online 21 September 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error where the last four rows of data in Supplementary Table S1 were omitted. The original Supplementary Information file is provided below. This error has now been corrected in the...
WILDLIFE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Nature.com

Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data

Arising from Nina Jeliazkova et al. Nature Nanotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41565-021-00911-6 (2021) All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Rent or Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. from$8.99. All prices are NET prices. Additional...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

Scientist E.O. Wilson, dubbed modern-day Darwin, dead at 92

Edward O. Wilson, the trailblazing US scientist, professor and author whose study of insects and clarion call to protect Earth earned him the nickname "Darwin's natural heir," has died at age 92. Wilson, whose death was announced Monday by his foundation, was an award-winning biologist and longtime Harvard University research professor, considered the world's leading authority on ants and their behavior. While an entomologist early in his career, he broadened his scope immensely, studying not just insects but the social interactions of birds, mammals and humans, and he effectively -- and controversially -- established a new field of science known as sociobiology. The Alabama native was the author of hundreds of scientific papers and more than 30 books, two of which won him Pulitzer Prizes for nonfiction: 1978's "On Human Nature," and "The Ants" in 1990.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In vivo pair correlation microscopy reveals dengue virus capsid protein nucleocytoplasmic bidirectional movement in mammalian infected cells

Flaviviruses are major human disease-causing pathogens, including dengue virus (DENV), Zika virus, yellow fever virus and others. DENV infects hundreds of millions of people per year around the world, causing a tremendous social and economic burden. DENV capsid (C) protein plays an essential role during genome encapsidation and viral particle formation. It has been previously shown that DENV C enters the nucleus in infected cells. However, whether DENV C protein exhibits nuclear export remains unclear. By spatially cross-correlating different regions of the cell, we investigated DENV C movement across the nuclear envelope during the infection cycle. We observed that transport takes place in both directions and with similar translocation times (in the ms time scale) suggesting a bidirectional movement of both C protein import and export.
SCIENCE
raventribune.com

Hanging on the face instead of a mask: Thrown by a group of civil rights activists from the pilots

The crew throws in what should be civil rights activists from the pilots. FFP2 masks very effectively prevent the spread of corona virus, the protective effect of tight women’s underwear, on the other hand, is very low. In Florida, a man has to get off a plane because he wears a piece on his face rather than a mask. Through his opposition he sees himself in the tradition of the Afro-American civil rights movement.
ADVOCACY
Nature.com

A Species-Level Timeline of Mammal Evolution Integrating Phylogenomic Data

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. High-throughput sequencing projects generate genome-scale sequence data for species-level...
WILDLIFE
The Conversation U.S.

From a lifelong passion for ants, E.O. Wilson guided humanity to think of sustainability

E. O. Wilson was an extraordinary scholar in every sense of the word. Back in the 1980s, Milton Stetson, the chair of the biology department at the University of Delaware, told me that a scientist who makes a single seminal contribution to his or her field has been a success. By the time I met Edward O. Wilson in 1982, he had already made at least five such contributions to science. Wilson, who died Dec. 26, 2021 at the age of 92, discovered the chemical means by which ants communicate. He worked out the importance of habitat size and position within...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Critical research in the water-related multi-hazard field

To the Editor - We believe that the transdisciplinary studies on water-related multi-hazards are innovative and critical research by the water community, thus answering the call of the recent Nature Sustainability Editorial 'Too much and not enough'1 for water science ideas that are not derivative or stagnant. This domain of water studies focuses on the specific contexts where water-related hazardous events occur simultaneously, in cascade or cumulatively with other events. Characteristic of the field is the intensive collaboration of scientists and practitioners from different disciplines working together to better understand, assess and manage water-related multi-hazards. At the recent Asia Oceania Geosciences Society"“European Geosciences Union Joint Conference on New Dimensions for Natural Hazards in Asia, we discussed the statement 'Too much and not enough'1 and here suggest three reasons why transdisciplinary collaborations have led to many new ideas and notable advancements in the field of water-related multi-hazard research in recent years.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neuromedin U: a neuropeptide modulator of GABA transmission contributes to cocaine seeking

The study of neuropeptide function in behavioral neuroscience has come a long way since the first neuropeptide, substance P, was isolated in 1931. Following this discovery, many neuropeptides have been discovered and they make up one ofÂ the largest classes of chemicals that alter neuronal function [1]. There are some common features among neuropeptide function. Neuropeptide receptors tend to be metabotropic G protein coupled receptors [1]. As a result, neuropeptides typically modulate neuronal activity on a longer time scale than other neurotransmitter classes that act as ligands at ionotropic receptors. Compared to other neurotransmitter types, the release of neuropeptides almost exclusively requires high frequency or burst firing activity [1]. This prerequisite of high signaling input supports the putative functionality of neuropeptides. Neuropeptides play a key role in homeostatic regulation "“ from food intake to stress response to alertness [1]. In summary, when the organism is challenged in ways of energy balance, stress, and pain, neuropeptide signaling is likely involved.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Probing quantum information propagation with out-of-time-ordered correlators

Interacting many-body quantum systems show a rich array of physical phenomena and dynamical properties, but are notoriously difficult to study: they are analytically challenging and exponentially hard to simulate on classical computers. Small-scale quantum information processors hold the promise to efficiently emulate these systems, but characterizing their dynamics is experimentally difficult, requiring probes beyond simple correlation functions and multi-body tomographic methods. Here we demonstrate the measurement of out-of-time-ordered correlators-one of the most effective tools for studying quantum system evolution and processes like quantum thermalization. We implement a 3"‰Ã—"‰3 two-dimensional hard-core Bose"“Hubbard lattice with a superconducting circuit, study its time reversibility by performing a Loschmidt echo, and measure out-of-time-ordered correlators that enable us to observe the propagation of quantum information. A central requirement for our experiments is the ability to coherently reverse time evolution, which was achieved with a digital"“analogue simulation scheme. In the presence of frequency disorder, we observe that localization can partially be overcome with more particles present-a possible signature of many-body localization in two dimensions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evidence for a monolayer excitonic insulator

The interplay between topology and correlations can generate a variety of quantum phases, many of which remain to be explored. Recent advances have identified monolayer WTe2 as a promising material for doing so in a highly tunable fashion. The ground state of this two-dimensional crystal can be electrostatically tuned from a quantum spin Hall insulator to a superconductor. However, much remains unknown about the gap-opening mechanism of the insulating state. Here we report evidence that the quantum spin Hall insulator is also an excitonic insulator, arising from the spontaneous formation of electron"“hole bound states, namely excitons. We reveal the presence of an intrinsic insulating state at the charge neutrality point in clean samples and confirm the correlated nature of this charge-neutral insulator by tunnelling spectroscopy. We provide evidence against alternative scenarios of a band insulator or a localized insulator and support the existence of an excitonic insulator phase in the clean limit. These observations lay the foundation for understanding a new class of correlated insulators with nontrivial topology and identify monolayer WTe2 as a promising candidate for exploring quantum phases of ground-state excitons.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Children develop robust and sustained cross-reactive spike-specific immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection

SARS-CoV-2 infection is generally mild or asymptomatic in children but a biological basis for this outcome is unclear. Here we compare antibody and cellular immunity in children (aged 3"“11 years) and adults. Antibody responses against spike protein were high in children and seroconversion boosted responses against seasonal Beta-coronaviruses through cross-recognition of the S2 domain. Neutralization of viral variants was comparable between children and adults. Spike-specific T cell responses were more than twice as high in children and were also detected in many seronegative children, indicating pre-existing cross-reactive responses to seasonal coronaviruses. Importantly, children retained antibody and cellular responses 6 months after infection, whereas relative waning occurred in adults. Spike-specific responses were also broadly stable beyond 12 months. Therefore, children generate robust, cross-reactive and sustained immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 with focused specificity for the spike protein. These findings provide insight into the relative clinical protection that occurs in most children and might help to guide the design of pediatric vaccination regimens.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Has the pandemic fundamentally changed our ethics?

Over the past two years, our lives have changed in unprecedented ways. In the face of the pandemic, we have been required to obey demanding new rules and accept new risks, making enormous changes to our daily lives. These disruptions can challenge us to think differently about ethics – about what we owe each other. As we head into the third year of the pandemic, debates continue to rage over the ethics of vaccine mandates, restrictions on civil liberties, the limits of government power and the inequitable distribution of vaccines globally. With so much disagreement over questions like these, has the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

