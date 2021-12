LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County has seen a huge jump in COVID-19 cases in just over the last week. The number of new cases has more than tripled within the county — a trend that is expected to continue into next week. On Sunday, the county reported 8,891 new, positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and seven new deaths. In addition to the surge in cases, there have been large demands for testing.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO