TSX at Close: Market Movers: ECN Capital, Hut 8 Mining, Centerra Gold

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the IT, Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite added 0.85%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were ECN Capital Corp...

ca.investing.com

investing.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.05%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Healthcare, Energy and Industrials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite gained 0.05%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Capstone Mining Corp (TSX:CS), which...
investing.com

Markets Close In The Green Before Christmas

On Thursday, equities continued to rally, as Western bourses were trying to get the most out of their last trading day of the week. US equity indices finished their trading sessions in the green. Also from the US, we received the initial and continuing jobless claims. Santa Claus Rally. On...
investing.com

Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 unchanged

Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Friday, as in the sectors propelled shares . At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 unchanged 0.00%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T: 7735 ), which rose 2.82% or 340.0 points to trade at 12400.0 at the close. NTN Corp. (T: 6472 ) added 2.60% or 6.0 points to end at 237.0 and Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T: 7004 ) was up 2.55% or 20.0 points to 804.0 in late trade.
investing.com

France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.77%

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Technology, Industrials and Consumer Goods sectors led shares higher. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 rose 0.77% to hit a new 1-month high, while the SBF 120 index gained 0.74%. The best...
investing.com

Credit Suisse Stick to Their Buy Rating for Centerra Gold

Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) analyst Fahad Tariq maintained a Buy rating on Centerra Gold on Monday, setting a price target of C$9.75, which is approximately 11.34% above the present share price of $6.79. Tariq expects Centerra Gold to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
investing.com

Losses In Retail Sector Stocks, Gold Mining Soared and Other Market Updates

South African markets closed in the red on Friday, dragged down by broad based losses in retail sector stocks. Cie Financiere Richemont S.A. (JO: CFRJ ), Pick n Pay Stores Ltd (JO: PIKJ ) and Shoprite Holdings (JO: SHPJ ) plunged 5.0%, 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively. On the contrary, gold...
investing.com

TSX at Close: Market Movers: Nuvei, Crescent Point, Ballard Power

Investing.com – Canada equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Clean Technology, Energy and IT sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite declined 0.32%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Canadian Pacific Railway Limited...
theedgemarkets.com

Gold futures close untraded

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 14): The gold futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives closed untraded on Tuesday (Dec 14), said a dealer. Phillip Futures Sdn Bhd dealer Carmen Yoon said the US COMEX gold futures prices held steady, caught between lower bond yields and a stronger US dollar, as investors watched for signs of how soon the US central bank could wind down pandemic support measures when it meets over the next two days starting from Tuesday.
mining-technology.com

Centerra Gold sued over rights violations at Kyrgyzstan gold mine

Kyrgyzstan has reportedly launched a lawsuit against Canada’s Centerra Gold for its alleged breach of cyber security and employee rights at Kumtor gold mine, which it previously operated. The litigation accused the Canadian firm of blocking user and administrator access to computers at the gold mine since May 2021.
investing.com

Gold, Inflation, Market Manipulation And Mining Stocks

I think the Fed knows that the fundamentals support a much higher gold price. I also believe that’s part of the reason that the Fed followed through on its taper threat, thereby posturing that it would tighten monetary policy, at least for now. That would explain in the short-run—over...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

NeuroSense Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., (Nasdaq: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market of 2,000,000 units, each consisting of one ordinary share and a warrant representing the right to purchase one ordinary share with an exercise price of $6.00 per share, at an initial public offering price of $6.00 per unit. In addition, NeuroSense has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 300,000 additional ordinary shares and/or 300,000 additional warrants at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriter partially exercised its option and purchased an additional 300,000 warrants, each representing the right to purchase one ordinary share. NeuroSense's ordinary shares and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 9, 2021 under the ticker symbols "NRSN" and "NRSNW," respectively. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, were approximately $12 million, inclusive of the underwriter's option.
Seeking Alpha

What To Do After Hut 8 Mining Stock Dropped

HUT stock fell after Bitcoin prices dropped below $50,000. Investors who looked at Hut 8 Mining’s (NASDAQ:HUT) third-quarter presentation will wonder why the stock is trading at half its stock price. HUT stock peaked at over $16 just one month ago. Investors who scurried to buy one of the world’s largest digital currency miners are stuck with paper losses.
