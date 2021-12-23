ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THREE BRILLIANT MINUTES: James Webb Space Telescope

James Webb space telescope launched by Nasa on $10bn voyage ‘to edge of time itself’

Nasa has successfully launched the James Webb space telescope into orbit, giving scientists the opportunity to peer back further into the universe’s history than ever before.The telescope launched on top of a European Ariane 5 rocket from the Kourou, French Guiana site in South America, on 25 December. Initially scheduled for Christmas Eve, the launch was postponed by a day due to a forecast of high winds at the spaceport.As the rocket launched, Nasa spokesman Rob Navias said: “Lift-off, from a tropical rainforest to the edge of time itself, James Webb begins a voyage back to the birth of...
How to watch James Webb Telescope launch: Time and everything you need to know about Nasa mission

Nasa will be launching the James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas Day.The launch of the craft has been long-awaited due to numerous delays. Last Tuesday, Nasa announced that upper-high level wind could force the rocket launching the telescope off-course on its initial launch date – 24 December – and so delayed the launch until the day after.These last-minute snags come after years of delays and cost overruns for Webb, the biggest and most powerful science observatory ever built for space.“There are over 300 things, any one of which goes wrong, it is not a good day," Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson...
James Webb telescope could reveal extra-terrestrial life forms, scientist says

The James Webb telescope (JWST) could reveal the existence of extra-terrestrial life forms in space, a scientist who helped to develop the observatory has said.Martin Barstow, professor of astrophysics and space science at the University of Leicester has worked in the mission’s operations centre for the past seven years.He told the PA news agency: “We will learn about the origins of the universe and how life came about and possibly, although we can’t guarantee, about other life in our galaxy as well.”The observatory is equipped with cameras capable of taking images from other planets which will show the presence...
5 spectacular photos of the universe taken by telescopes

The forthcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope offers unprecedented new opportunities for astronomers. It’s also a timely opportunity to reflect on what previous generations of telescopes have shown us. Astronomers rarely use their telescopes to simply take pictures. The pictures in astrophysics are usually generated by a...
Don’t miss this stunning photo of a black hole erupting

Astronomers have captured a stunning photograph of a supermassive black hole erupting over 12 million light-years from the Earth. The photo is of the radio emissions caused by the active feeding of the black hole. According to astronomers, the image spans that of 16 full Moons side by side. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! Check out this stunning photo of a black hole erupting According to the release, the photograph is of the black hole located in Centaurus A, a giant elliptical galaxy that is located 12 million light-years away from our...
Five of the most exciting telescope pictures of the universe

The forthcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope offers unprecedented new opportunities for astronomers. It's also a timely opportunity to reflect on what previous generations of telescopes have shown us. Astronomers rarely use their telescopes to simply take pictures. The pictures in astrophysics are usually generated by a process...
Astronomers discovered a massive group of rogue planets without a star

Space is a cold, dark place, and sometimes we’re reminded of just how cold and how dark it can be. Thanks to new research published in Nature Astronomy this week, we now know that astronomers have discovered a group of up to 170 rogue planets free floating through space. Rogue planets, or rogue worlds, are essentially planets that don’t orbit a star. Thus, they float aimlessly through space without any driving orbit path. The data from the study is based on new images from the European Southern Observatory. Once completely decoded it could give us a bit more insight into just how...
WATCH: Saying goodbye to Rico's

A popular Fox Valley restaurant is closing. Lt. Knurr will work his last Packers game. THREE BRILLIANT MINUTES: James Webb Space Telescope. Brad talks about what the telescope will find.
A Mars-Sized Planet Discovered Orbiting Extremely Close to Host Star – Its Year Is Less Than 10 Hours

The planetary nature of a Mars-sized object orbiting extremely closely to an M-dwarf star has been validated using the Penn State Habitable-zone Planet Finder (HPF). The planet, which was originally classified as a false positive in an automated search of data collected by the Kepler space telescope, is about half the size of Earth and is so close to its host star that it orbits in less than 10 hours. If it were orbiting a star the size of our sun it would be skimming the star’s corona—the aura of exceedingly hot plasma that extends out beyond the star’s surface! It is the smallest planet with an ultra-short period orbit known and could help astronomers understand how these rare planets form.
A Nearby Star's Eruption Could Spell Bad News For the Future of Life on Earth

In the past couple of years, scientists have been better able to understand how the Sun's behavior influences Earth, and we will understand it even better thanks to the successful deployment of NASA's Parker Solar Probe. As of now, we've seen several instances of the going-ons of the Sun affecting us in minor to moderate ways; We look to other stars similar to the Sun to understand how the Sun might evolve and how it will consequently impact the future of our planet, and of course, how it will affect life on Earth.
ASK THE WBAY ANCHORS: Holiday memories and Christmas favorites

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The holiday season brings up memories and cherished moments in our lives. It’s a magical time for all ages. We asked the WBAY anchors to talk about their memories and favorite things about Christmas. FYI: Bill Jartz likes to give cash gifts for Christmas!
Cosmic Queries – James Webb Space Telescope

About This Episode — What’s the deal with the James Webb Space Telescope? On this episode, Neil deGrasse Tyson and comic co-host Matt Kirshen learn about the JWST and what new things it will help us discover with NASA astronomer Natalie Batalha and filmmaker Nathaniel Kahn. Will this...
