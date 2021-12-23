ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton coach Benitez surprised Burnley clash going ahead

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton coach Rafa Benitez is surprised Boxing Day's clash with Burnley is going ahead. The Toffees put in a request to have the game postponed, and Benitez says he will have to play his youngsters in the match...

www.tribalfootball.com

