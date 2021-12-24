14-year-old girl among two killed in North Hollywood store shooting

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Two people were killed and another injured Thursday, following an argument in a North Hollywood Burlington Coat Factory , police said, adding that the suspect is one of the dead.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department have confirmed that the second person killed, was a 14-year-old girl who was in the store's dressing room when she she was shot and killed.

"As officers contacted the suspect and [officer-involved shooting] occurred," the department tweeted .

"One of the officer’s rounds penetrated a wall that was behind the suspect, beyond that wall was a dressing room. Officers searched the dressing room and found a 14-year-old victim who was struck by gunfire."

Police said it's unclear if the suspect, who was also killed by police, was armed — but no gun has been found, according to City News Service.

LAPD sent officers to the clothing store in the 12100 block of Victory Boulevard around 11:45 a.m., for reports of assault with a deadly weapon.

Witnesses told police the ordeal began when a person who was "acting bizarre" walked into the store and starting beating a person shopping inside. Police did not say if the two knew each other or if the attack was random.

"Inital call was assault with a deadly weapon, in progress, and then additional calls for shots fired," LAPD Cpt. Stacy Spell told KNX. "There were calls of shots fired before the police arrived, so as they were arriving, they're driving in, additional calls come out that indicate that there is a shooting in progress."

Spell confirmed that the suspect was shot by police and died at the scene. He added that a third person was also injured and that their condition at this time is unknown.

This is a developing story. KNX will continue to update as details become available.

